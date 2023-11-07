Happy Stranger Things Day! While the cast was unable to participate in the annual celebration as SAG-AFTRA continues to fight for a fair deal with the AMPTP, the writers along with the team at Netflix were still able to hype fans up about plenty of exciting happenings in the expanding Stranger Things universe. From the first footage from The First Shadow to the return of the Dead by Daylight DLC, Stranger Things fans have a lot to be excited about today. However, one of the biggest reveals of the day just arrived with the opening script lines for the first episode of the final season. The script reads:

DARKNESS The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:

While it doesn't reveal much in terms of plot or even which characters we'll see in that opening scene, the mere taste of what's to come in Season 5 gives the audience plenty to speculate about. Who is the child? Is it Will or Max in a flashback or someone else in the future? The legendary needle drops in every season of Stranger Things mean that the "familiar song" could be any tune from The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" which is woven into the DNA of Will's story to the emotionally impactful "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush which left a lasting mark on Stranger Things fans as the backing track for one of the show's most epic scenes in Season 4.

What to Expect From Season 5 of Stranger Things

While it will likely be a while before we see the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously revealed that the final season is expected to feature eight episodes with an epic 2.5-hour series finale. The episode from which the new script lines were revealed is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," the cover of which was shared last Stranger Things day in 2022. Director Shawn Levy previously told Collider that the final season will be "epic and very emotional."

While we wait for more news on Stranger Things Season 5, you can check out the full post below. Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

