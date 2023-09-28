The Big Picture The writers' strike delayed the production of Stranger Things Season 5, but with the recent deal, filming has resumed.

The Stranger Things writers released a pre-vis video as a first look at Season 5's first episode, adding a humorous twist while fans wait for the actors' strike to conclude.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will bring the Hawkins crew back together with a similar feel to Season 1, and will feature eight episodes with a finale in the same vein as the epic Season 4 finale. No release date has been announced yet.

With the writers’ strike now concluded and the WGA getting a historic deal, production on some of our fan favorite shows are starting to resume. This includes Stranger Things, whose fifth and final season was halted by the strike back in May. However, Hollywood’s not out of the woods yet, as the SAG-AFTRA strike is still in effect. As actor’s wait to get a fair deal, the Stranger Things writers’ room decided to give fans a hilarious first look at Season 5.

On their official X page, the Stranger Things writers released a pre-vis video of Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry) making a face as his head turns towards the camera. The caption humorously read, “Hope the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this.” The writers would go on to reveal that this quick video was indeed a first look at Season 5’s first episode. For anyone who doesn’t know what pre-vis is, this is a process done during the pre-production period of most films and TV shows. Through the use of storyboards and 3D renders, filmmakers plan out a scene and specific shots before they go out and actually film on set with actors. It goes a long way to make the actual filming process a bit smoother.

With the positive news of the WGA strike, SAG-AFTRA revealed this week that they would be meeting with the AMPTP on Monday, October 2 to try to come to a new deal. Many of the major executives will be at the meet and SAG will keep their members, along with the public, informed with any major updates. In the WGA’s new deal they were able to get major upgrades like increased wages, protection against AI, and streaming bonuses. So hopefully the same thing can be accomplished for the actors.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

While the plot for Stranger Things Season 5 is as much of a mystery as its release date, Season 4 left fans on one killer cliffhanger which saw The Upside Down merge with Hawkins. After a season that had our core characters split up into three groups on their own adventures that tied into the larger narrative, Season 5 will have the Hawkin’s crew back together with a feel that’s more in line with Season 1. The season will feature eight episodes and won’t be as long as the epic-feeling nature of Season 4’s average episode, but the series finale will be in the same vein as the previous epic two and half hour finale. It’s also been confirmed that Shawn Levy will return to direct along with first time series director Dan Trachtenberg.

When Does 'Stranger Things' Return?

There’s no release date or window yet. We’re going to have to wait a bit longer for the Actors’ strike to conclude before we get a clearer picture of when fans can return to The Upside Down. Until then, you can view Stranger Things Season 5’s pre-vis first look down below.