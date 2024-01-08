The Big Picture Stranger Things Season 5 has finally begun production after delays caused by strikes last year.

The new season will once again star Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Joe Keery, and the rest of the large ensemble cast.

There is currently no release date for Season 5 of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things fans, heads up! The much awaited fifth and final season of the series has finally begun production. After delays due to the historic strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, last year, the fan-favorite show’s scheduled was pushed back. With things back on track now fans’ will soon see the gang banding back together to take down Vecna once and for all.

To mark the occasion, Netflix released a new image with the entire cast and crew and all the faces look happy to be back. With all the kids grown up, the series will gear up to tie all the loose ends before the series finale. The finale of Season 4, which was split into two parts, left fans with a feeling of dread and doubts over Hawkin’s future which will now culminate in the fifth season.

What to Expect From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

Things will get bad before they get better in the upcoming season. Last we saw Hawkins, it was tearing up with what looked like an earthquake due to Upside Down’s effect as Hopper and Joyce reunite with the kids in the final moments. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously teased that the series will be an emotional ride for fans. Given the way things wrapped up in the last season, there will be no time for slow build ups but rather the gang would need to get their act together from the get-go. The Duffer Brothers previously teased the first episode’s title, as "Chapter One: The Crawl."

The series will bring back Mille Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, and many more. Furthermore, the exciting new face joining the cast in the upcoming season is Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5. Check out Netflix's post below, and stream the first four season on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Drama , Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix

