David Harbour confirms that the final season of Stranger Things will resume production soon, with a sense of urgency.

The final season is expected to have eight episodes and a 2.5-hour series finale, described as "epic and very emotional."

The conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike has brought with it a number of news items, both positive and negative. The good news is that production is underway again, or soon will be, on major projects. The bad news is that a number of them are facing release date delays. For those that haven't been delayed yet, they face a race against time to finish production. One of those projects that hasn't yet been delayed is Netflix's Stranger Things.

The good news on that front? One of its stars, David Harbour, has confirmed that the resumption of the streamer's flagship series will be starting up again. The series is set to conclude with this final season, and there's not just a race to meet its release date — there's also a cast of "teenagers" who are already quickly aging out of their roles.

At the BoxLunch Gala, a celebration dedicated to honoring Feeding America, Harbour, who was appointed as the Giving Ambassador, enthusiastically conveyed his eagerness to return to Hawkins, Indiana. He emphasized a keen sense of urgency, suggesting that production might start up again in as little as "a couple of days", when he was asked what was first on his post-strike schedule. After all, he also has the small matter of a massive Marvel blockbuster in the form of Thunderbolts on the horizon.

“I mean, we got to film that last season of ‘Stranger Things,’ don’t we? I got to be down there, like, in a couple of days. We got to get going — we’re late.”

What Will Happen in Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' ?

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have previously revealed that the final season is expected to feature eight episodes with an epic 2.5-hour series finale. The pair, following the conclusion of the WGA strike, revealed the opening lines from the first episode. The episode from which the new script lines were revealed is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl," the cover of which was shared last Stranger Things day in 2022. Director Shawn Levy previously told Collider that the final season will be "epic and very emotional."

There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5. In the meantime, check out our interview with the Duffer Brothers:

