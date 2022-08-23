Stranger Things season 4 may have wrapped in July, but it was a smash-hit with fans, who appreciated the darker storylines and fresh new characters like Eddie Munson. As we wait for the final season to be released we can analyze the show and the production team's interviews to better understand what's to come in season 5.

On the show's YouTube channel, Stranger Things Unlocked gives an in-depth interview with the Duffer Brothers on what is to come in the final season. They dish out many promised expectations including more information on the Upside Down, the conclusion of relationships, and the backstory of the notorious Vecna.

Fast-Paced From The First Episode

The Duffer Brothers have promised a fast-paced approach from the very beginning of season 5. In contrast to the previous seasons, the characters won't be given any breathing room or downtime at the beginning. This is because season 4 did not come to a happy, winning ending and so will not lead to a happy, slow beginning to their next problem in season 5.

The Party did not win the battle in season 4, and so they will need to come together straight away to fight Vecna once more. They left season 4 with an earthquake opening up the Vail to the Upside Down and Vecna still alive. Thus, there is no time for the characters to begin the season playing games and socializing, as the world is still at stake.

Dustin Will Be Dealing With His Grief

As we saw from the final episode in season 4, Dustin is grieving his late D&D friend, Eddie. He isn't able to express his real emotions to the public as they believe Eddie was the malicious murderer in season 4. Dustin only has his friends to confide in, but they were not as close to Eddie as he was.

The Duffer Brothers stated that season 5 will be a difficult one for Dustin. His grief will be mixed with anger and frustration as the rest of Hawkins will be relieved Eddie is gone and perpetuate his bad reputation through slanderous gossip.

Final Character Arcs

There are many relationships within the series that need to be concluded, whether with a happily ever after or a separation. The Duffer brothers specifically mentioned Joyce's and Hopper's relationship and Jonathan's and Nancy's.

There has been much talk about the Duffer Brothers having no time to fit Steve's love life into the final season, but the backlash to this will be torturous. Steve is a huge fan-favorite character, and viewers will want to see him get a winning conclusion.

Season 1 Groups Return

The Duffer Brothers certainly seem keen to put the original gangs back together as they were in seasons 1 and 2. The groups include the kids; Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will, the teenagers; Nancy, Johnathan, and Steve, and the adults; Joyce and Hopper.

These groups will give a nostalgic ending to the series that everyone would love to see work together again. The Duffer Brothers seem adamant that this will occur to give the show a full satisfactory circle, although we do adore seeing 'babysitter' Steve taking care of the kids.

Vecna's Backstory

The Duffer Brothers seem to have a lot to say on Vecna's behalf. They are hinting there is still a lot more that we don't know about the ultimate villain of the series and are excited to reveal this information in the last season.

The creators suggest there may be a fight within Vecna himself; between good and bad. This may mean we will see a sense of humanity present in him. Many fan theories for Stranger Things season 5 are being thrown around, one of which is that Vecna is Eleven's father. Could this be where he has to choose between good and evil? Either way, we will definitely see another side to Vecna whether it's his good side or simply a better understanding of where he has been all these years and how he become this monster.

Max's Coma Is Essential

The Duffer Brothers have highlighted the importance of Max being in a coma. By their explanations, she may be in this coma for the majority, or all, of season 5. Apparently, Max's state was not a last-minute decision but will be a key part of the story in the last season.

Could this be because Max was able to be inside Vecna's head? If so, Eleven may be able to "piggyback" through Max, resulting in one of their main weapons against Vecna. Whatever the meaning is behind Max in a coma, it is safe to say we all hope she wakes up for at least the final episode, because her Stranger Things storyline hit everyone in the feels.

The Upside Down Timescale

The Duffer Brothers explained that fans are onto something with their theories about the timeline in the Upside Down. They confirmed there is a reason why the Upside Down is frozen in time from when Will was taken and this will be clarified in the upcoming season. They explain that further understanding of the Upside Down will be the core of season 5.

There will also be more clarification on what the Upside Down actually is and where it comes from. This adds more appreciation to the entirety of the Stranger Things plot as not many shows explain where their mysterious dimensions//worlds come from.

No New Characters

The Duffer Brothers are adamant that no new character will be introduced in Stranger Things' final season. There may be new characters with little screentime but only established characters will be prevalent in season 5. They laughed as they stated they should have stopped adding in new characters already, although we have loved the new additions to season 4.

Even though no new characters will be added, this does not mean we should cross out the possibility of old characters coming back. It is not confirmed, but fan theories have suggested Billy's return, maybe as Vecna again, or maybe in Max's mind.

