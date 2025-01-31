Stranger Things has been one of Netflix's most popular shows, and it has had enduring success since it began back in 2016. It played a huge part in the boom of streaming television, and now, nearly a decade after its first season, Stranger Things is coming to an end with its fifth and final season. It's certainly one of the most anticipated upcoming releases, and fans are obviously excited to see how the show will conclude. But when will season five come out? The release date hasn't been finalized yet, and there is still a lot of work to do for the show's creators.

Speaking with Variety, Ross and Matt Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, discussed the final season, including its potential release date. They, and Netflix, are hopeful for a 2025 release date, but it will be tough. Matt Duffer say:

"Right now, we’re just cutting all the visual effects sequences for the show so they can get started on those, so that they can be running in time for a release. A lot of it hasn’t been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence. That’s one reason I’m not allowed to talk about it. We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it. I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push."

The team is very familiar with working on a tight schedule, however, and Ross mentions that it was extremely close on the fourth season, with visual effects still being worked on even after launch. He went on to add that, "...hopefully we'll be a little more on this year..."

The Cultural Impact of 'Stranger Things'