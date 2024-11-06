In the fall of 1983, Will Byers disappeared from his home in Hawkins, Indiana, and set the stage for one of the most successful television series of all time. In the fall of 1987, that story will come to an end... Netflix has just announced that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will drop in 2025, which is quite the pleasant surprise, even if the announcement was made on "Stranger Things Day", Netflix's name for November 6, the same date that Will vanished. The accelerated filming of the climax to the series means we'll get to see Eleven and the gang sooner than we realised, which brings bittersweet news — we get to see them again, but we also say goodbye sooner than we thought.

As part of the reveal, we've also been shown the titles of every episode for what's left, and now, the speculation can begin as to what all of these mean for Netflix's biggest show. All eyes will immediately go to the final two episodes, entitled 'The Bridge' and 'The Rightside Up', which is undoubtedly a reference to the Upside Down, the alternate dimension which has served as the lair of the sinister Vecna and from where he does his bidding. The full list of episode titles can be found below.

The Crawl

The Vanishing of [Name Redacted]

The Turnbow Trap

Sorcerer

Shock Jock

Escape from Camazotz

The Bridge

The Rightside Up

Who Will Be Involved in 'Stranger Things' Final Season?

Created by The Duffer Bros., the pair are also joined in the creative team by Shawn Levy, who will be returning to the series to direct at least one episode of the final season. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, Levy spilled on some secrets regarding his return to the show.

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode. "It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things ... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things , you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

Get ready for a terrifying farewell to the Upside Down when Stranger Things returns in 2025.

