The final season for one of the most popular TV shows of all-time just got a little closer to our screens. While speaking to The Direct, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo provided an update on the release window of the highly-anticipated fifth season. Fans have been clamoring to see more Stranger Things since the fourth season ended in 2022, but some have become impatient with the long wait. The fifth season has been in production for much of this year, and still hasn't wrapped yet, which is considerably longer for filming than most movies or full seasons of TV. However, Matarazzo is convinced that that won't hold the series back from sticking to its planned 2025 release date. When asked if he thought it was still possible for the series to premiere on Netflix in 2025, Matarazzo had this to say:

"The plan for people seeing it is definitely next year. That's the goal. And theres's always setbacks. There's always things that come into play when making a season, especially one that's huge. So there's no guarantees, but I think next year is a safe bet."

You hear that, Stranger Things fans? You can take a deep breath knowing that the wait won't be forever, and there hopefully aren't any delays in sight for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. However, it is worth considering that while fans may get to see Stranger Things Season 5 next year, it is possible we won't get to see all of Season 5 next year. Netflix has recently taken to releasing seasons in chunks, with Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, and Cobra Kai and even Stranger Things Season 4 all dropping one season in multiple parts. It's impossible to rule out a 2025 premiere for Stranger Things 5, but a 2026 finale. This would certainly be frustrating, as many fans have expressed discontent with releasing a season in parts.

Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in production, and is planning to release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

