The Big Picture David Harbour is back for the final season of Stranger Things, ready to play Hopper once again.

A new set image shows Harbour as a very bearded Hopper in the new season.

Stay tuned for the release date of Stranger Things Season 5, while past seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour) has been one of the viewers' favorite characters since Stranger Things first premiered back in 2016, with the serious officer adopting Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) after she escaped from the science facility she was kept in. Hopper is back, and Netflix has shared a new photo from the set of the final season of the series featuring the character that has taught the world how to be a father when your kid has the power to close portals that lead to other dimensions. Harbour is ready to portray the role one final time, as Stranger Things draws closer to the finish line with every passing day.

After so many years of rescuing Eleven and her friends from monsters, Hopper is already used to dealing with dangerous threats from the Upside Down. But that doesn't mean he isn't ready to put it all on the line, as proven by that time when Joyce (Winona Ryder), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven thought Hopper was dead after he was thrown through a portal. The main characters of Stranger Things have never faced an antagonist as powerful as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and they'll need to come up with a very intelligent plan if they want to take him down.

The final season of Stranger Things will close out everyone's story arcs, bringing an end to the struggles the people of Hawkins have been dealing with since the first season. Ever since Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared on a fateful night, nothing has been the same for the crew that also includes Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink). The team will have to deal with the aftermath of Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) death in upcoming episodes, after the popular character lost his life during a battle against the forces of the Upside Down.

When Will the Final Season of 'Stranger Things' Premiere?

Close

Netflix hasn't set a release date for the final season of Stranger Things yet. While it's been almost two years since audiences took their last trip to Hawkins, producing a season of the blockbuster hit takes plenty of time due to the heavy amount of visual effects it requires. In addition to the regular production schedule, filming for the final season of Stranger Things was delayed due to last year's strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. The first episode of the final season of Stranger Things will officially be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl".

There is currently no release date for Stranger Things Season 5. Past seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the set image below:

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix

