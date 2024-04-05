The Big Picture Hawkins National Lab returns in Stranger Things Season 5, bringing audiences back to Season 4's infamous rainbow room.

Season 5 is expected to focus on the whole crew back in Hawkins after Season 4's explosive conclusion.

Millie Bobby Brown, and more original cast members, are currently filming the final episodes of the beloved series. No release date has been set.

Fans are being teased with several behind-the-scenes clips and images shared online as Stranger Things draws near to its fifth and final season. With most original cast members returning for the Upside Down saga's imminent end, fans may also get to see another familiar location from the hit Netflix series. In a new set video shared through the show's official Instagram account (via ScreenRant), the creators behind the horror drama revisit the Hawkins National Laboratory, a shady federal complex first introduced during Season 1.

The now-expired Instagram story reveals the return of the lab, highlighting a room from Season 4 with rainbows painted on both the floor and walls. As with other details that are still unknown at this time, it's unclear whether we'll return to the Rainbow Room before or after little Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) banished Vecna to the Upside Down through a rift in the wall. While nothing is confirmed yet at this point, it's likely the location will serve a crucial role in the final episodes.

What to Expect From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Apart from the re-emergence of the Hawkins National Laboratory, Season 5 is expected to be centered more on the fictional town of Hawkins, given Season 4's explosive conclusion. Throughout Season 4, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) set in motion his plans to destroy Earth by opening more gates to the Upside Down. The main characters may have emerged temporarily victorious, however, they didn't succeed without a few losses, and ultimately, Vecna's portal to the Upside Down is still spilling into the real world.

Audiences last saw Hawkins in a devastating state, and there are still no definite answers to whether or not things will get better for the rest of the characters once Season 5 hits Netflix. Executive producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that they would be concluding the show in an "epic and very emotional" manner. But since the fifth and final season is currently in production, fans may have to wait a little longer before the announcement of an official release date.

In addition to Brown reprising her role as Eleven, most of the Hawkins, Indiana, crew will be returning for Season 5, including Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Hopper, and more.

Check out our guide to everything we know about the final season, so far. All previous seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix and you can stay tuned to Collider for more updates about Season 5.See a screenshot (via ScreenRant) from the newly shared set video down below:

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5 Studio Netflix

