The Big Picture Stranger Things Season 5 is officially in production, bringing back fan-favorite characters and gearing up for a final battle in Hawkins.

Maya Hawke and Joe Kerry, dressed in 80s clothes, are seen in a behind-the-scenes photo, ready to take on new horrors unleashed by Vecna.

Hawke's character, Robin Buckley, and Kerry's character, Steve Harrington, have become beloved by audiences throughout the series.

Strap in and prepare to head back to the upside down as Stranger Things Season 5 has officially begun production. Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Maya Hawke and Joe Kerry as they gear up once more to take on whatever new horrors Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) plans to unleash on their fictional little town in Indiana called Hawkins. The photo shares the co-stars dressed in 80s clothes as they hold a clapperboard for the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series.

When Stranger Things first debuted, the show marked a turning point when it came to streaming. The first season had a record-breaking viewers within the first 35 days and a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's clear that the show was a pioneer for the streaming world, as Season 1 turned everyone upside down in excitement. In fact, Stranger Things held the title of being the most watched series on Netflix of all time until recently, when Wednesday took the crown. That means, from 2016 to 2023, it was the highest watched series on the platform.

Hawke portrays the loveable Robin Buckley. The actress joined the hit series in Season 3 and immediately became a fan favorite for audiences with her refreshing attitude and off-the-charts chemistry with her co-star, Kerry. A staple since the first season, Kerry portrays Steve "The Hair" Harrington, a character who's gone through some major developments throughout the past years. Initially, Steve was just meant to play an arrogant jerk that comes between two other characters with clear chemistry. However, Kerry made Steve likable, with series creators Matt and Ross Duffer deciding to make his character more redeemable as their initial plan was to kill him off early on.

Who Else Is Returning for Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’?

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the powerful Eleven, alongside her friends Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin. Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield will return after her emotional encounter with Vecna left her in a coma. David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, and Priah Ferguson are all along for the ride in Season 5 with Vecna himself, Campbell Bower.

The Duffer brothers have admitted that they're resistant to adding any more new characters to the final season of the show. This comes after fan outrage over the death of Season 4 standout (and new character) Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Eddie is not the only death that's rocked the boat. The deaths of standout characters like Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), and Barbara (Shannon Purser) all upset fans after they were killed off in their respective seasons. Honestly, so rude. That being said, the Duffer brothers are making one exception, as Linda Hamilton (The Terminator Franchise) has been announced as joining the Season 5 cast for the final battle over the city of Hawkins.

See the Hawkins' "babysitters" duo, Hawke and Kerry, on set below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Image via Ross Duffer

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi , Drama , Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix

