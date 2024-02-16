The Big Picture A new image from Stranger Things Season 5 set reveals Nancy ready to fight, showcasing familiar aesthetics.

The final episodes of the series will hopefully unravel the mystery of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 5 will bring back many original cast members, and add new ones, like Linda Hamilton.

As the Stranger Things Season 5 production progresses, the makers are keeping fans updated with regular reveals and images. The new season went into production early this year in January with the full cast and crew in attendance ready to bring the final chapter to life. It's about time the gang takes the fight to Vecna and ends Hawkin’s nightmare once and for all. A new set image sees Nancy (Natalia Dyer) ready to take on the fight, while it gives away nothing, it showcases the familiar aesthetics.

The makers have been teasing such images from the sets frequently, we previously saw images of Eddie, Robin, and Steve, hyping up fans for the final chapter. When we last saw the gang, they were reuniting in Hawkins, which was tearing up with what looked like an earthquake due to Upside Down’s effect. The Duffer Brothers previously teased the title of the premiere episode of the upcoming season as "The Crawl," which like the image, is vague but fuels our imagination.

Friends were dismayed when it was announced that the fifth season would be the final one, nonetheless, it is understandable that the story has done justice to each character. In a previous conversation with Collider, the showrunner duo also teased that the final episodes of Season 5 will unravel the mystery of the Upside Down, with Ross Duffer saying, "The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself."

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will Tie Up all the Loose Ends

Fans have been on a long journey with their favorite gang chasing and fighting demons, and a mystery nobody completely understands. It’ll be fascinating to see how the story comes full circle as the series has laid out a layer of mysteries and surely, things will get worse before they get better. Stranger Things Season 5 will bring back Mille Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Hawke as Robin, and many more. Furthermore, the exciting new face joining the cast in the upcoming season is Terminator star Linda Hamilton.

There is no release date for Stranger Things Season 5 currently but, you can stream the first four seasons on Netflix right now.

