The Big Picture Joe Keery returns as Steve Harrington for the final season of Stranger Things, facing his biggest challenges yet in Hawkins.

Principal photography for the final season resumed after delays, with the Duffer Brothers leading the way for a 2025 premiere.

The upcoming fifth season will see Eleven and her friends take on the mastermind behind the monsters, Vecna, in the ultimate battle.

Production continues on the final season of Stranger Things, and Netflix has shared a new photo straight from the set of the successful series. Joe Keery can be seen standing in front of a radio station in the image, as the actor prepares to step into the shoes of Steve Harrington once again. With the final installment of the show set to premiere on the streaming platform at some point next year, there's no doubt that Steve will have to face the biggest challenges of his life. Time is running out for the Hellfire Club in the final season of Stranger Things.

Filming for the final season of Stranger Things was delayed due to the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place over the course of last summer. But the Duffer Brothers and the cast of the show returned to the set at the beginning of this year. Considering how the final season of Stranger Things is set to be a large-scale production, principal photography is scheduled to continue for the rest of the year in order to have the season ready to be launched by 2025.

Plot details for the final season of Stranger Things remain under wraps, but the fourth installment of the series saw Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) squaring off against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The scary antagonist turned out to be the mastermind behind the monsters from previous seasons, and Eleven and her friends managed to stop him before he could destroy Hawkins. However, Vecna is still out there, and the final battle between him and Eleven will take place during the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers will write and direct the first episode of the season, with the title of the chapter revealed to be "The Crawl".

The Cast of 'Stranger Things' Returns

Over the course of four seasons, Stranger Things has delighted audiences with the friendship between Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp). The entire gang will return for the final battle against Vecna, with the cast getting an opportunity of saying goodbye to these characters after almost a decade of bringing them to life. Winona Ryder and David Harbour will also reprise their roles in upcoming episodes. The stage has been set for the people of Hawkins to make one final stand to protect their home.

You can check out the new image from the set of Stranger Things above, before the series returns to Netflix in 2025.