The Big Picture Season 5 of Stranger Things has officially started filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new season is expected to have a larger time jump and bring the series full circle.

Eddie Munson's grave has been vandalized in new set images, hinting at the character's tragic fate.

Stranger Things Season 5 has officially begun filming in Atlanta, Georgia as Netflix prepares to take audiences into the Upside Down one last time. Production was initially slated to begin last spring but was moved into the new year out of support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With cameras finally rolling on the beginning of the end, the Stranger Things team is sharing new behind-the-scenes looks at the cast as they return to set. Today's sneak peek features DND extraordinaire and science whiz Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) sporting his Hellfire Club tee and a very Eddie Munson-inspired hairstyle.

Shared on the official Stranger Things social media accounts with the caption "Hellfire lives!" the image leaves no room for doubt about the lasting impact Eddie's death on Dustin. But just in case you were doubting it — local fans have also spotted some devastating details from the filming location. In a pair of images shared on X (formerly Twitter), Matarazzo can be spotted standing next to a gravestone for Eddie Munson. In Season 4, Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) became an instant fan favorite as the perpetual senior with a rough reputation and a heart of gold. Known for running away from his fears, Eddie shows a remarkable turn of bravery in the final episode of the season as he gives his life to save Dustin and the rest of Hawkins.

While the audience and the adventuring party know that Eddie died a hero, the rest of the town still counts him as the local freak with a criminal record and the main suspect in Chrissy's death. In the set images, it appears that Eddie's grave has been vandalized with the words "Burn in Hell" spray painted onto the stone surface. Also noteworthy — the gravestone doesn't appear to have any visible dates on it at this time, simply engraved with "Edward Munson, Now at Peace."

What to Expect From 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Most plot details for Season 5 of Stranger Things are being kept under wraps for the time being. It's expected that the upcoming episodes will see a larger time jump than the show's standard few months between each season, which tracks with the beat-up nature of Dustin's Hellfire tee (which was brand new in Season 4) in the new images. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased that the final episodes will bring the series full circle with the characters getting back to the relationships we fell in love with in the first season. The majority of the ensemble cast is set to return with Matarazzo, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery all appearing in a previously released BTS image.

There's no word on whether we'll ever see Eddie Munson on screen again, and with these new images, chances are looking slim. However, fans are still holding out hope for his return with a tragic DND-inspired storyline that isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Stranger Things Season 5 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and check out everything we know so far with our Season 5 guide. Seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

