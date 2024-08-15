The Big Picture Filming for the final season of Stranger Things is well underway, with new behind-the-scenes images shared by Ross Duffer on Instagram.

Season 5 will feature returning cast members like Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown, with Gaten Matarazzo pitching a dramatic end for his character.

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has not been announced, but it is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.

The final season of one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time just got an exciting behind-the-scenes look. Ross Duffer, one-half of the Duffer Brothers, has shared new images on his personal Instagram from the set of Stranger Things Season 5 as filming continues on the final season of the hit sci-fi series. The new images contain photos of several cast members, including Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as new looks at the set of Season 5, which appears to be Hawkins Lab and even a Radio Shack. The photos were posted with the caption, "Weeks 28-30," seemingly alluding to these images being from around the six-month mark of the production process. There is even a jar on set labeled "Days Shot" which someone puts a marble in at the end of each day to signify to the cast and crew just how far they've come.

It's been over two years since the fourth season of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, and a whopping eight years since the series debuted in 2016. It's been confirmed that Season 5 will be the final season of the series, which is the right call considering most of these cast members can't even come close to passing as actual children anymore. There has been no official release date announcement for Stranger Things Season 5, but it is expected to be released on Netflix (likely in parts) sometime in 2025. Production on the final season was delayed last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but filming officially began earlier this year and continues as Fall inches closer by the day.

What Do We Know About the Final Season of ‘Stranger Things’?

Most details regarding the final season of Stranger Things are being kept under wraps while filming continues, but several cast members, such as the aforementioned McLaughlin and Brown, as well as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Joe Keery are all returning to reprise their roles in Season 5. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, recently pitched that he wants his character to die in the final season. Max (Sadie Sink) barely survived her encounter with Vecna in the Season 4 finale, and there's certain to be bloodshed in Hawkins before the dust settles on the final season of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to be released sometime next year. Check out the set images above and stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things exclusively on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5 Studio Netflix

