We're heading back to Hawkins, and Netflix has given us some much-needed good news today with the first glimpse at the fifth season of Stranger Things. After this morning's reveal of the episode titles for the fifth and final season of the show, along with confirmation that the series will return to Netflix in 2025, the festivities of "Stranger Things Day," Netflix's name for November 6, the same date that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanished. The streamer has just shown off a new collection of images from the set of the show's final season.

The first image features Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo as Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair and Dustin Henderson, as well as Schnapp. The cast have certainly used their Stranger Things to take on roles in bigger and more diverse projects, too. Wolfhard has ventured into directing, and appeared in the most recent Ghostbusters movies, as well as Jason Reitman's Saturday Night. McLaughlin has continued to build his acting career with roles in projects like Concrete Cowboy, where he stars alongside Idris Elba, while Materazzo has hosted the Netflix series Prank Encounters and returned to his theater roots, performing in Broadway productions such as Dear Evan Hansen, where he played the role of Jared Kleinman.

The next image shows Mike and Lucas back on their bikes from the first season as they wheel away from a new location: a radio station that will presumably serve as a home base for the party in the new season. A third image shows the cast in all smiles as Matarazzo sits in a car with Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington). Finally, the last image gives Jopper shippers a well earned shot of joy, as David Harbour (Jim Hopper) lounges in a bed making faces for the camera and an amused Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers).

How Will 'Stranger Things' End?

Last week, Stranger Things editor Dean Zimmerman discussed what fans can expect from the series and the mistakes the showrunners are trying to avoid.

“Stranger Things is in full swing, it is bigger than anyone's going to ever imagine. Every season I am on that show, I don't think it can get bigger, and not only always proven wrong. It always just boggles my mind how insanely brilliant the Duffer brothers are [with] coming up with new and crazier ways to do this.

Zimmerman added that the series would naturally have raised expectations, but cited the finale of Game of Thrones as one such example of how The Duffer Brothers were keen to not let fans down, as he explained: "Their whole mission is to stick the landing on this final season where, controversially, a lot of people say Game of Thrones did not; they don't want that, and they won't settle for anything but perfection.”

Stranger Things will return in 2025. Meanwhile, you can stream all seasons on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

