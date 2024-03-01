The Big Picture Max and Lucas are seen in the hospital in new images from the Stranger Things set.

DThe uffer Brothers promise Season 5 will delve into the Upside Down mystery, and is action-packed from the start.

There is no release date yet for Stranger Things Season 5.

Max (Sadie Sink) is alive and well in the latest behind-the-scenes image from the sets of Stranger Things Season 5. Or at least that's what it looks like in new set images of Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin). The series co-creator Ross Duffer shared some new images from weeks 7 and 8 of the filming, which began back in January, of the upcoming season on Instagram and there’s a lot to deconstruct. The makers have been keeping fans in the loop with the progress with regular images and videos from the set.

The new set of images sees Max and Lucas in the hospital as Duffer makes clear “And FYI this is a pic of Sadie, not Max. Max is in a coma.” While another image sees them holding hands, another image is a certain throwback to the previous season with a cassette of Kate Bush’s Hound of Love. Another image takes us back to Upside Down with two figures walking in the woods, and we get a brief glimpse of the huge set construction from the exterior. While another slew of images sees all the behind-the-scenes fun the cast and crew are having.

What to Expect From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Close

The upcoming season is set to bring the story full circle with the gang finally taking the fight to Vecna. In the finale of two-part Season 4, Hawkins was tearing up with what looked like an earthquake due to Upside Down’s effect. Jim and Joyce return in the final moments to the town after facing off with Vecna’s minion in Russia while Max takes a hit and is seen in a coma.

While the mystery about the Upside Down has further deepened, the Duffer Brothers have promised that the new season will completely delve into this mystery for fans and the characters. Since season 4 ended on a high note we can expect the new season to directly dive into action from the first episode. Stranger Things Season 5 will bring back Mille Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Winona Ryder as Joyce, David Harbour as Jim, Maya Hawke as Robin, and many more. Furthermore, Terminator star Linda Hamilton is also set to join the series for Season 5.

Currently, there’s no release date or window set for Stranger Things Season 5. Meanwhile, you can know more about the upcoming season with our guide here and check out the new images below: