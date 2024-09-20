Shawn Levy has had the biggest summer of his career, following the gargantuan success of Deadpool & Wolverine. And what do you do when you hit a high point? You go back to what you know, which is exactly what Levy has done, stepping behind the camera to direct an episode of the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, on which he serves as an executive producer.

Levy has taken to Instagram to post some photos from his stint on set, featuring the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, complete with a bloodied nose, as well as Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo. Traditionally, Levy has directed episodes 3 and 4 of each season of the show so far, but working that into his incredibly busy schedule this year proved slightly problematic. While he won't be directing the series finale — those duties remain with the Duffer Brothers — Levy nonetheless couldn't hide his excitement at returning to Hawkins, Indiana.

What Will Shawn Levy Be Doing on 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

The photos are confirmation that Levy has stepped behind the camera once more, having earlier this year confirmed that he would be returning to the series to helm at least one episode of the final season. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, Levy shared some fascinating details about his directing gig on the show.

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode. "It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things ... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things , you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

Fans will have their chance to say a sad farewell to Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down when Stranger Things returns in 2025. Levy's photos from the set of the final season can be seen above. You can catch up on previous seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

