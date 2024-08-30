Fresh off the blockbuster success of Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy has returned "home" to the set of Stranger Things for its fifth and final season. Levy, a producer on the series, will be directing one of the final episodes and marked the occasion by posting some photos to his Instagram page, including a snap of Finn Wolfhard and Maya Hawke deep in conversation.

Tradtionally, Levy has directed episodes 3 and 4 of each season of the show so far, but working that into his incredibly busy schedule this year proved slightly problematic. While he won't be directing the series finale — those duties remain with the Duffer Brothers — Levy shared his emotional reaction to the planned conclusion of the show: "Tears, ecstasy, bittersweet, delicious feelings."

What Will Shawn Levy Be Doing on 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, Levy shared some intriguing details about his upcoming directorial stint on the beloved Netflix series

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode. "It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things ... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things , you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

As the final season approaches, the pressure is on for Stranger Things to deliver a satisfying conclusion. The creative team is fully aware that fans are watching closely, and according to Levy, they are committed to meeting the high expectations set by the series’ impressive legacy. Viewers can expect an emotional journey filled with the love, fear, and 80s nostalgia that made the show iconic. So, get ready for a thrilling and heart-pounding farewell to the Upside Down when Stranger Things returns in 2025.