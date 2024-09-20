As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, Stranger Things fans have been treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the extremely long-awaited fifth and final season. Cast members Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo surprised superfans Amy and Elicia with a special set tour, showcasing the magic and mementos that make the world of Hawkins, Indiana come to life. From the iconic props and costumes of 1980s Hawkins, to fun trivia shared by the cast, Stranger Things fans have been invited along on the ride to see just how the last chapter of the groundbreaking series will unfold ahead of its emotional and thrilling conclusion next year.

Each season of Stranger Things has consistently ranked among Netflix's most-watched series. For example, Season 4 set records, becoming Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV series, amassing over 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, and is considered Netflix's breakout series around the world, after it received critical acclaim for the story lines, performances and vibes of 1980s midwest America. The series has also had a huge impact on pop culture, reviving interest in 80s' music and fashion, while characters like Eleven and songs featured in the series (e.g., Kate Bush’s "Running Up That Hill", "The Neverending Story") have become cultural phenomena and gone viral across social media.

Who Will Be Involved in 'Stranger Things' Final Season?

Created by The Duffer Bros., the show is also executive produced by director Shawn Levy, who will be returning to the series to helm at least one episode of the final season. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April, Levy shared some intriguing details about his upcoming gig on the show.

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode. "It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things ... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things , you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

Get ready for a terrifying farewell to the Upside Down when Stranger Things returns in 2025, and check out the set visit video above. You can catch up on previous seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

