Producer Shawn Levy has an update on where things currently stand with the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. In an exclusive interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, he detailed where the final season currently sits and quelled concerns about where the Netflix hit series fits into his busy schedule. He also delved a little into the making of the show and how much he loves being a part of one of the biggest shows on television.

The writer's room for Stranger Things Season 5 began back in August, one month after the epic conclusion to Season 4, and since then, work on the finale has been steady going for the crew. "Oh man, it’s going great," Levy said. "The Duffers and our writers are hard at work on the scripts, and they’re coming along incredibly well."

There's a lot riding on this season given it's the final outing for the record-setting Netflix series. It has to match the insane highs that Season 4 left off on, though the Duffers have a whole whiteboard's worth of plans ready. The team expects this final run to tie up any remaining loose ends and answer the lingering questions about the Upside Down, all while finally concluding the storylines of the characters fans have gotten to know so well since Season 1.

Levy emphasized that there will be plenty of emotional highs as fans and creators bid farewell to Hawkins, Indiana:

I know that Brothers already hinted at this publicly, but when we sat there and heard the two-hour-long pitch-out for the storyline of this final season, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room by the time the brothers were done... so yeah, this last season will be both epic and very emotional. I think making it will be pretty damn emotional, too, since this show has changed the life of every one of us who have worked on it. Anyway, writing is going really well, and we can’t wait to head into production next year.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Launches New Comic Book Series 'Tales From Hawkins'

Levy Reaffirms His Love for Stranger Things and Reassures He'll Be There for Season 5

Regarding Levy specifically, there was some concern that he wouldn't be available to direct his usual two episodes for Season 5. When Stranger Things gets back into production next year, he'll also be hard at work directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. Levy and Reynolds have built up a rapport through loads of projects including the previous Deadpool films, Free Guy, and The Adam Project, and the director's excited to get back to work with the Merc with a Mouth. Despite that commitment, he made sure to secure at least one episode in the director's chair when setting up his schedule:

In fact, one of the first conversations I had with Ryan Reynolds and Marvel when we started talking about Deadpool was the fact that it was inevitably going to overlap in someway and at some point with the final season of Stranger Things. And it is really important to me to direct at least one episode in the last season. Part of why I feel so close to the Duffers and our cast is that I’ve been lucky to be involved directorially, which is a unique connection and creative intimacy. Anyway, it’s very much my intention to direct at least one episode of Stranger Things 5, and everyone involved is being really supportive and collaborative in figuring out the scheduling aspects of how I can do that.

Levy also wanted to express his love for the series when asked what it meant to be a part of the Netflix smash hit. Stranger Things Season 4 became one of the most-watched series in Netflix history, but Levy reiterated he adored the Duffers' work because it focused on making something good rather than getting lost in the blockbuster nature of the series. He told Weintraub:

It means the world to me. I know enough about the entertainment industry and culture to know that having a hit show is like finding a unicorn in the woods. When I first read the Duffers' pilot script, I knew their show was special, but none of us could predict the cultural impact it would have, the way it’s become a full-on franchise brand. It’s thrilling, but in the same breath, I want to make the point that we don’t let ourselves get distracted by the blockbuster status of the show; we focus on making great episodes, one by one, scene by scene, moment by moment. That’s what made Stranger Things a hit in the first place, and we are fiercely aware of that.

Weintraub closed out by asking Levy about the more surprising aspects of production. Levy was able to give some insight into what goes on between the cast and crew. "I think people probably underestimate how much fun we have while making the show. Onscreen, the vibe can get pretty heavy and dark, but offscreen it stays pretty light and fun. Which is easy, because we are a family at this point and half this family grew up over the course of making Stranger Things, so no one is taking themselves super seriously."

For the younger main cast especially, the series has been a part of their lives through their formative years and has essentially defined their career path going forward. The entire crew has now had four seasons working together, breeding a friendly culture for everyone involved. Levy shared that it was refreshing to work on a series that everyone creating it truly liked and that championed its actors' individual strengths, adding:

The other thing that people don’t quite get is that all of us who work on the show are fans of the show. Which means we feel lucky to be a part of creating this special thing together. And lastly, I think people would be surprised by the extent to which the Duffers channel the individuality of each actor and write to their strengths. Part of why the show feels so character-rich is that the duffers custom tailor every character, and every line of every character, to the individuality of the actor. That kind of synchronicity between performer and character — which not all writers know how to create by the way—that’s astonishing to me, and it’s a Duffer superpower and a huge part of why the show is what it is.

Stranger Things Season 5 begins production next year. For more on Stranger Things, here's our exclusive spoiler-filled interview with the Duffer Brothers for Season 4.