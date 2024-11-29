The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been filming for most of the year, and while the plan is still for the series to premiere its final season in 2025, fans have been looking for even the smallest details to tide them over or reveal anything about Season 5. Information on the wrap of production for Season 5 has been unfruitful, but it was recently discovered that Netflix has changed the rating for Stranger Things on the show’s tab from TV-14 to TV-MA, potentially teasing a more mature fifth season of the show. All four seasons of Stranger Things to date have been TV-14, so shifting the final season to be more mature would unlock new potential for more stories but also be a dangerous move, cutting off some younger members of the audience.

Stranger Things premiered all the way back in 2016 and is regarded as one of the first Netflix Original shows. The sci-fi series has been universally beloved by both critics and audiences, registering a 91% rating from reviewers and a 90% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. There has been a decline in the critical reception as the series has progressed, with the critics' scores for Seasons 1-4 going from 97% to 94%, to 89%, and most recently, 86%. Still, for the weakest link in the chain to be 86% in a show that’s been on the air for four seasons speaks volumes about the quality of Stranger Things. Star Gaten Matarazzo recently confirmed that the show was planning to premiere Season 5 in 2025, but Netflix has yet to set an official release date.

Who All Stars in ‘Stranger Things’?

While the cast of Stranger Things is composed mostly of kids, it’s David Harbour and Winona Ryder as Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers who are the bleeding heart of the show, taking the children under their wing and often leading and helping them on their missions. Millie Bobby Brown also stars in the show as Eleven/Jane Hopper, with Finn Wolfhard starring beside her as Mike Wheeler. Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin also star in Stranger Things as Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair, and Joe Keery plays the famous heartthrob Steve Harrington.

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

