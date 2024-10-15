The highly awaited fifth and final season of Stranger Things is on its way. With all the hype around the fan-favorite series the bar of expectations is also high and it seems like show creators the Duffer brothers are working tirelessly to give fans a seamless experience and go out with a bang. In a new interview with ScreenRant editor Dean Zimmerman discussed what fans can expect from the series and the mistakes the showrunners are trying to avoid.

“Stranger Things is in full swing, it is bigger than anyone's going to ever imagine,” Zimmerman said of the final season production. Fans have already seen the behind-the-scenes shenanigans and given we are to return to Upside Down for the final showdown, Zimmerman’s comments only add to the hype around the series.

Every season I am on that show, I don't think it can get bigger, and not only always proven wrong. It always just boggles my mind how insanely brilliant the Duffer brothers are [with] coming up with new and crazier ways to do this.

‘Stranger Things’ Want to Avoid the ‘Game of Thrones’ Mistake

It’s never easy to stick the final landing of a highly appreciated series and the Duffer Brothers want to do right for both their characters and the fans. It has happened in the past with fan favorite series like Lost, How I Met Your Mother and the likes to have a finale that did not meet the fans' expectations. Zimmerman cited the example of Game of Thrones, explaining, “Their whole mission is to stick the landing on this final season where, controversially, a lot of people say Game of Thrones did not; they don't want that, and they won't settle for anything but perfection.”

The series will bring back Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink among others, to finish their beloved character arcs. After the events of the last season Hawkins is in tatters while the gang finally reunites to face Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all and the series will take its own sweet time to unfold the story. “So I can assure you that you will not be disappointed, and I can definitely assure you that you will have about the same amount, maybe a little more, content than we did [in] season 4.”

Stranger Things will return in 2025. Meanwhile, you can stream all seasons on Netflix.