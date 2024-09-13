Since July 1, 2022, viewers across the world have been waiting patiently for arguably Netflix's biggest-ever series to return. For a fifth and final time, Stranger Things is set to frighten and indulge a global audience with sci-fi intricacies and deeply immersive drama, although the long wait has left some dissatisfied. Because of this, delays, previews, teases, and any sort of promotional material have been few and far between. Alas, now, in an interview with The Radio Times, fan-favorite Gaten Matarazzo—the man behind Dustin Henderson—has given a teasing update on what the show has in store for fans in Season 5. When prompted to discuss the scale and style of the season, Matarazzo said:

"So I think [Season] 5... it's huge, of course, it's one of the biggest seasons of television that I think we've seen very, very long time. And I think, a lot of people are saying it could be like a mix of [Season] 1 and [Season] 4 primarily. And I think that'd be a cool way of looking at it. But scale wise, it's through the roof."

Stranger Things is certainly known for going big and bold with its scope and design choices, so to learn that the final outing will be bigger and bolder than ever before might help soften the blow that has been this terribly long wait. Stylistically, Matarazzo suggests it could be similar to both the first and fourth seasons, something he expanded on by saying, "I remember they wanted to lean into a bit more of a Halloween horror vibe for [Season] 2, and then [Season] 3 they completely spin on its head, and they're like, 'Great, summer, neon, bold, shifting'." He continued, "And [Season] 4 kind of went back aesthetically to what we saw in [Season] 1, and I think [Season] 5 is just like a bolder continuation of that."

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will Feature the Talents of One of 2024's Biggest Directors

Image via Netflix

There's no hiding from the enormous success of Deadpool & Wolverine at the 2024 Box Office. With a global total of nearly $1.3 billion and rising, the threequel has been an unquestionable smash hit with audiences. Of course, the teaming up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was the stuff of many fans' dreams, but credit has to be thrown the way of director Shawn Levy for his understanding of the style and stakes needed to make the movie a success. Excitingly, Levy will be applying his talents to at least one episode of Stranger Things Season 5, after famously directing episodes 3 and 4 of each season of the show so far. Although he won't be behind the camera for the finale, it remains to be seen which episode or indeed how many Levy will be in charge of.

You can watch all of the episodes from the first four season of Stranger Things right now on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

Watch on Netflix