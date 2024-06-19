The Big Picture Season 5 of Stranger Things will be "out of control" and "completely insane," according to Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bower's portrayal of Vecna made him one of the best villains on television when Season 4 aired in 2022.

Bower's character, Vecna, will return in Season 5 alongside the Hawkins crew, promising an epic final chapter.

We know we're in for a treat once Stranger Things Season 5 hits Netflix when even the villain himself calls the upcoming season completely "bonkers." While the exact release date has yet to be announced, Season 5 is already shaping up to be a great conclusion to the Upside Down saga. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna (aka Henry Creel, aka One), teases that the highly anticipated final season of the hit horror drama is even crazier than the previous season.

During the latest episode of iHeart's I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario (via IndieWire), the actor says that while Season 4 took the series to a whole new level, the upcoming season will be even more out of this world, saying, “If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like, it’s bonkers. It really, really is. It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane. It’s just continually building. ” The actor then spoke about the Broadway version of the smash-hit series, called Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which offers a look at Vecna's earlier days, stating that he had learned more about his character after watching the play live on stage in London. He said:

“It’s been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in Season 4. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me."

‘Stranger Things’ Cemented Jamie Campbell Bower as One of the Greatest TV Villains

Bower has played a number of iconic roles throughout his career, such as in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as Anthony Hope, The Twilight Saga as Caius, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as the young Gellert Grindelwald. But while Bower had been in the industry for quite some time, his portrayal of Vecna has further cemented his name as one of the most epic villains in television history. The actor received mostly positive responses from critics, thanks in large part to his exceptional ability to exude terror.

Thankfully, Season 4 won't be the actor's last appearance as Vecna, as he is set to return in Season 5 alongside most of the Hawkins, Indiana crew, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Sadie Sink as Max, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Joe Keery as Steve, and more.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

