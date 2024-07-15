The Big Picture Halfway there! Netflix drops behind-the-scenes featurette celebrating major milestone in final season of Stranger Things.

New faces Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux join the cast for the last installment.

Get ready, Hawkins! Mysterious new characters to be introduced in town's most desperate hour. Stay tuned.

The final season of Stranger Things has reached a major milestone, and Netflix was happy to share the news with the world. A behind-the-scenes featurette from the last installment of the beloved series has been released to celebrate the cast and crew reaching the halfway point of principal photography. As if that wasn't enough, the studio has also announced that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux have joined the cast of the series. Their roles haven't been revealed yet. But judging by how everything is going in Hawkins, the new characters will be introduced in the town's most desperate hour.

In the video, Maya Hawke and Joe Keery can be seen having fun on the set of the series once filming began a few months ago. Even though the last season of Stranger Things premiered around two years ago, the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer caused a major delay. The team was ready to step behind the camera once again. But considering how the final season of Stranger Things will bring the enormous narrative to a close, principal photography will have lasted for about an entire year when all is said and done.

The final season of Stranger Things will follow Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends after their dangerous fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Even though they managed to defeat the powerful villain in the last season, it's clear that their blood feud isn't over yet. Max (Sadie Sink) still has to recover from the aftermath of the fight. And while Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) will always support their friends, everyone in Hawkins is concerned about their future. The stage has been set for the final confrontation between Eleven and Vecna. After almost a decade of taking viewers through an unpredictable journey, Stranger Things will come to an end.

When Will the Final Season of 'Stranger Things' Premiere?

An exact release date for the final season of Stranger Things hasn't been confirmed by Netflix yet, but fans can rest assured knowing that the new episodes will debut on the platform at some point next year. Winona Ryder and David Harbour will reprise their roles in the upcoming season. With their children placing their lives on the line once again, there's no doubt that both Jim and Joyce will do everything in their power to help them in the fight against Vecna.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes featurette from the final season of Stranger Things below. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.