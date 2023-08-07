The Big Picture Will Byers will be the central character in the final season of Stranger Things, with his emotional journey tying the series together.

The crew of friends will face their biggest battle yet for their safety in Hawkins.

The release of the final season is on hold due to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, creating uncertainty about when the series will premiere.

There's still plenty of mystery surrounding the plot of the final season of Stranger Things but, according to one of the show's creators, a very special character will be at the center of the last chapter of the story. During a recent interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp talked about how Will Byers will be right at the center of the final showdown for Hawkins, setting the stage for a battle bigger than anything the gang has seen over the last seven years. Here's what the actor had to say regarding his future on the successful series, and what it will mean for the overall story:

Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.

When Will was first introduced in 2016, he was the main focus of the narrative after he mysteriously vanished while trying to get back home. It was up to his friends to look after him, but they were also worried with the fact that a powerful girl showed up to their doorstep wearing a hospital gown. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had escaped from the facility where she was being experimented on, and after being treated like a test subject during her entire life, she wanted to experience the normal experience of being a teenager. Of course, it could never be completely normal due to her extraordinary abilities.

A few years down the line, and the crew was in a very different place. They added Max (Sadie Sink) to their ranks, and they were all about to discover why monsters from a different dimension had been haunting them over the last few years. Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) had been waiting for a long time to make his comeback after being banished to Upside Down by Eleven, and he wasn't going to allow any of the kids from the main cast to walk out of Hawkins alive. The final battle for their safety will begin when the final season of Stranger Things premieres.

When Will the Final Season of Stranger Things Be Released?

Production on the final episodes of Stranger Things was supposed to start this summer, but when the Writers Guild of America decided to go on strike, the writers' room was shut down temporarily. Until studios decide to pay better wages to their workers, the final season will remain on hold, and audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to find out what will happen to the young group at Hawkins. SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA, as the dual strikes continues to have a direct impact on the industry. It remains to be seen when studios decide to take negotiations seriously.

