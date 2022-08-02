It’s hard to believe that it’s been a month since Stranger Things Season 4 finished its epic run. From its fantastic direction to the fantastic new characters to the further emphasis on slasher horror, The Duffer Brothers and Netflix gave genre fans one hell of an adventure. Season 4 left us on a cliffhanger, and now it has been announced that the writer’s room for season five has begun.

The announcement was made on the official Stranger Things writers’ Twitter, where they posted a simple "Day 1" image of a mostly blank whiteboard, with a drawing of the now classic series’ logo. Like with every new season of the show, the number of the season is behind the logo — in this case, a five. We previously reported on the writers' room beginning this week in our exclusive interview with the Duffer Brothers, who revealed that work would start at the beginning of August. Looks like they weren't lying.

There's definitely not much to go off of here or any new insight into what the writers have up their sleeves for the next season. However, it's comforting to know that The Duffer Brothers and their amazing team of writers are not wasting any time planning out the final story of the show. That being said, at the same time, they have quite the challenge in front of them. Whether it was the villainous Vecna, the legend of Eddie Munson, or the epic Jaws-like scale of the overall narrative, the latest season was a huge milestone for genre storytelling. But there are still many plot threads/questions left dangling in Season 4’s final moments and where they leave us sets up one potentially killer final season.

Everyone is finally back together in Hawkins, but unlike the other seasons, the final episode of Season 4 didn’t have a “happy ending”. There was a cost to their “victory” over Vecna with Max being in a coma as well as the real world and The Upside Down seemingly colliding. This past season was the darkest and scariest one yet, but Vecna’s reign isn’t done yet. Season 4 was just the beginning of the end, and Season 5 will most likely expand on that emotionally intense dark tone which made this past season so memorable.

There is no news on when the fifth season of Stranger Things will premiere. While we anxiously wait for that, along with more news on the potential spin-off series, you can view the new writer’s room image down below. You can also catch up on the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.