Summer's nearly here, and with it comes a host of exciting releases, none more highly anticipated than the imminent release of the first part of Stranger Things season four. Fans are counting the days until we get to return to Hawkins and spend time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the gang on the 27th of May.

RELATED: Stranger Things Season 4 Final Trailer Arrives w/ Seasons 1-3 Recap Video

With the first half of the new season so close to arriving on our screens, it's a good time to think about all the loose ends we're hoping are tied up in season four. Is Brenner still alive? What are the Russians planning to do with that Demogorgon? And will Dustin and Suzie perform another duet? These are just some of the questions we need to be answered.

Where is Brenner?

Image via Netflix

Ever since he disappeared in the season one finale, fans have speculated as to the whereabouts of Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), the evil old man who ran Hawkins Lab and terrorized Eleven. Though the eighth episode of season two is largely considered the worst episode of the show, it did reveal that Brenner was still alive and living in hiding. On the back of this, many fans expected to see the white-haired scientist make an appearance in the third season, but they were left disappointed.

Thankfully, it seems our waiting is finally over. It has been confirmed that Modine will return for the fourth season of the sci-fi series, and we've even seen glimpses of him in the trailers, though it is so far unclear how large a role he will play in the season. Will we see more of Eleven's twisted childhood? Or will he return to torment her and her friends in the modern-day? Only time will tell.

How Are The Long-Distance Relationships Panning Out?

The season three finale saw Eleven, Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Will (Noah Schnapp) leave Hawkins to escape the bad memories and trauma that they've all endured in the town. Though a fresh start is undoubtedly a good idea for the makeshift family, it's bound to severely strain Jonathan's relationship with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Eleven's relationship with Mike. Long-distance relationships aren't always easy to navigate, and we get the sense that trouble might be in store for the relationships we've become so invested in.

RELATED: 6 Stranger Things Characters Deserving of Their Own Spin-Off

The season four trailer makes it clear that at some point, Mike heads out to California to reunite with Eleven and his best friend Will, but it seems as if he travels out there without his older sister. This has worried a lot of fans, prompting concern that we might see her and Jonathan call it a day. We sure hope not.

What Are The Russians Up To?

The people of Hawkins had no idea that just feet below their beloved Starcourt Mall, a small army of Russian soldiers and scientists were working tirelessly to re-open the gate to the Upside Down. Though they were all either killed or arrested after Hopper seemingly sacrificed himself to destroy their machine, Russia's efforts to enter the Upside Down are unlikely to stop. Especially not now we know they've got their hands on a Demogorgon. This storyline is bound to be based around Hopper (David Harbour), who we know begins the season as a prisoner in a Russian facility.

It will be fascinating to see how the Russians first learned of the existence of the Upside Down and what they expected to achieve by opening the gate. Perhaps they're looking for an army of Demogorgons. Or maybe they just want the acclaim of discovering a parallel universe. Either way, it can only mean trouble for Hopper and his desperate attempt to get back to Hawkins.

Will Suzie Return?

We can't speak for everyone, but we think it's safe to assume that we all loved Dustin and Suzie's incredible rendition of Never Ending Story. Not only that, but we were all pleasantly surprised to learn that Suzie was anything more than just a figment of Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) imagination.

RELATED: Hot Show Summer - All the TV Series to Watch This Summer

Given her incredible introduction to the series, it only makes sense that we'll get to spend more time with Dustin's genius girlfriend in season four. Dustin's incredibly powerful radio (nicknamed Cerebro, of course) means he can speak to her no matter where she is. But if we're being totally honest, we want Suzie in Hawkins, and we want her in Hawkins right now. Pay attention, Duffer Brothers.

How Did Hopper Survive?

Image via Netflix

Let's be honest, we all shed a tear or twelve when Eleven (who believes Hopper to be dead) finally read the letter that Hopper had written to her earlier in the season. Thankfully, the post-credit scene restored some hope that the mustached police chief might still be alive. Our wishes were granted when our first look at season four confirmed that Hopper was alive (albeit without his incredible hair) in Russia, where he is being kept as a prisoner.

Though we're all delighted that Hopper's still around to keep an eye on everything, we are slightly concerned about how he was seemingly transported from a room beneath Starcourt Mall to Russia. Did he travel through the Upside Down? Have the Russians worked out a way to use the Upside Down to teleport from one place to another? Of course, there are also concerns regarding how Hopper will escape his captors. It's safe to say Hopper's in for an exciting season. We just hope he manages to regrow his sensational mustache.

Will Eleven Regain Her Powers?

The season three finale was not kind to Eleven. Not only does she think that her parental figure, Hopper, is dead, but she also appears to have lost her powers for good. We see her unable to even crush a soda can, something she was able to do back when she was first exploring her powers in Hawkins Lab. This is sure to spell trouble for the rest of the beloved characters, who often rely on Eleven's powers to get themselves out of trouble. That being said, it isn't unlikely that at some point in the season, she will rediscover her incredible powers to help overcome whatever supernatural monster is out to get them this time. Still, not all that much is actually known about the limits and origins of Eleven's abilities.

We know that she works like a battery. Therefore, she has to rest to recharge herself before she can use them again. And perhaps this is just a much-longer recharging period; maybe when her powers return, she'll be even stronger than before. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Eleven's childhood and the secrets of her abilities when the new season finally drops on Netflix. Either way, we're sure it'll be bitching.

NEXT:Stranger Things Season 4 Review: Twister, Scarier, and a Whole Lot Longer

Tom Cruise's Comedy In His Action Films Makes Him the Modern Day Buster Keaton

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Michael Walsh (59 Articles Published) Michael Walsh is a graduate of the Northern Film school and spends his spare time watching and writing films and TV. Mike lives in Rochdale, England More From Michael Walsh

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe