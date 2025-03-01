While Netflix had quickly established itself as the dominant name in the digital streaming business, the release of the first season of House of Cards in 2013 made it clear that the popular streamer also had the potential to be a major contender as a production studio. In the following years, Netflix has continued to produce stand-out series like Orange is the New Black and BoJack Horseman, while also reviving audience favorites like Arrested Development and Full House.

However, while many of their series have seen an impressive amount of critical and commercial success, few have reached the level of popularity of Stranger Things. The '80s throwback has kept viewers invested in the adventures of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the inhabitants of Hawkins, Indiana since it made its debut in 2016, impressing viewers and critics alike with its consistent quality. However, while each season of Stranger Things is great in its own way, there are some that are better than others. This is every season of Stranger Things, ranked based on how enjoyable they are as a whole.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Stranger Things 12 9.8/10 Release Date 2016 - 2024 Showrunner Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

4 Season 2 (2017)

Episode Count: 9

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things' second season picks up one year after the first, as Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), now reunited with his friends in Hawkins, begins to receive visions of the Mind Flayer, a massive beast that resides within the Upside Down. It is also revealed that Eleven survived the events of the first season and is now living in the woods under the care of Hopper (David Harbour), Hawkins' police chief. While Stranger Things's sophomore season is its weakest, it is still great television for a number of reasons. Most notably, the season made numerous memorable additions to the main cast. Sadie Sink joins as Max Mayfield, a new student at Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the gang's school, while Sean Astin features as the underrated Bob Newby, Joyce's (Winona Ryder) new love interest. Brett Gelman also makes his first appearance as town conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman, a character who would become considerably more important in later seasons.

The storytelling throughout the season is incredibly strong, with different storylines brilliantly intersecting throughout, opening the door for plenty of surprisingly great character pairings, but some storylines never quite pay off. Eleven's story in particular, in which she tracks down her mother and uncovers more about her past, should be one of the highlights of the season, but it builds up to one of the worst episodes in the entire show, "Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister." The episode focuses entirely on Eleven as she connects with Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), another girl who Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) experimented on and whom Eleven views as a sister. The episode feels far removed from what fans had come to expect and want from the series, and it is one of the few moments where the show misses the mark. As a whole, Season 2's biggest issue is that it feels so similar to the first season. Locations largely carry the same look and atmosphere, and the character arcs aren't quite as compelling as they become in later seasons, meaning that the second season can feel like it lacks a distinct identity of its own. It's still largely enjoyable, but it stands as Stranger Things' weakest season.

3 Season 1 (2016)

Episode Count: 8

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things' debut season introduced viewers to Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), a group of young Dungeons & Dragons players attempting to find their fourth player, Will Byers, after he goes mysteriously missing. Along the way, they meet Eleven, a young girl with telekinetic abilities who has escaped from a government facility, and encounter the Demogorgon, a terrifying beast from another dimension. Mike and his friends aren't alone in their search, however, as Joyce Byers is also actively searching for her son after he communicates with her from the Upside Down using Christmas lights. Eventually, she is joined by Police Chief Hopper as he begins to investigate other strange happenings around Hawkins, all seemingly related to a local government laboratory. Mike's older sister, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), also begins to investigate with the help of Will's brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), after her best friend, Barb (Shannon Purser), disappears in a similar manner to Will.

Stranger Things' first season is great because of the solid foundation that it sets for the rest of the show. From the moment that audiences are introduced to each member of the main cast, it is clear that they are incredibly interesting characters who viewers want to spend more time with. Even side characters like Barb and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) made a huge impression, with Steve's role being expanded upon in later seasons. The first season should also be praised for just how effectively it functions as an '80s throwback. The set design is excellent, the costume design is even better, and the soundtrack is filled with fantastic hits from the era from musicians like The Bangles and The Clash, making it an impressive and loving look back at the decade. Later seasons introduce more spectacle, making them stand out even more, but Stranger Things' first season is still a great piece of entertainment.

2 Season 3 (2019)

Episode Count: 8