The Big Picture Levy will direct a later episode in the final season of Stranger Things, breaking from his usual pattern of directing episodes 3 and 4.

The emotional finale of Stranger Things aims to deliver a satisfying conclusion, mixing joy and sorrow in a quintessentially Stranger Things fashion.

The team behind Stranger Things is determined to "stick the landing" with the series finale, promising a rollercoaster of emotions filled with love, fear, and 80s nostalgia.

As the Demogorgon-sized anticipation for the final season of Stranger Things continues to build, Shawn Levy, a driving force behind the series, took a break from his super-powered schedule of directing Deadpool & Wolverine to chat about returning to the nostalgic and supernatural world of Hawkins, Indiana. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Levy shared some intriguing details about his upcoming directorial stint on the beloved Netflix series.

Tradtionally, Levy has directed episodes 3 and 4 of each season of the show so far, but working that into his incredibly busy schedule this year proved slightly problematic, as he explained when asked which episodes of the final season he is directing:

“Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode.”

While he won't be directing the series finale — those duties remain with the Duffer Brothers — Levy shared his emotional reaction to the planned conclusion of the show: "Tears, ecstasy, bittersweet, delicious feelings." He conveyed a sense of deep connection and satisfaction with how the series is aiming to conclude, emphasizing the importance of delivering a satisfying end to the beloved show.

The Duffer Bros. Are "Obsessed with Sticking the Landing"

Levy also reflected on the dual emotional impact that the series finale is likely to have on the show's fans, mixing joy and sorrow in a quintessentially Stranger Things fashion. He highlighted the Duffer Brothers' commitment to excellence, stating:

"It's always a mixture of both with Stranger Things... if you look at any episode of Stranger Things, you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

The stakes are high as the series gears up to deliver its final season. The team behind Stranger Things is well aware that the eyes of Vecna are watching, and from what Levy says, are determined to deliver a conclusion that lives up to the monumental expectations set by the show's groundbreaking run. Fans should prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as the series aims to close on a high note, promising a finale filled with all the love, fear, and 80s nostalgia we've come to expect from the show that turned binge-watching into an event. So stock up on Eggos and tighten your scrunchies for a thrilling and terrifying farewell to the Upside Down when Stranger Things returns in 2025.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix now.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5

