After the first part of Season 4 of Stranger Things, it’s a good time to take a look at all the sibling relationships in the show. As with most small towns, your sibling sometimes infiltrates your friend group whether you want them to or not. As someone who comes from a family of way too many siblings to even discuss, I can say that sibling relationships are tricky, and they definitely go through their fair share of ups and downs under the best of circumstances. And so is the case in Hawkins, and by extension, Lenora Hills, CA. As the teens have aged in the past few seasons, the relationships only get tougher to navigate.

For instance, Max (Sadie Sink) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) had their share of trauma on many levels, and we’ll never know how their relationship would have deteriorated or evolved had Billy survived. But with the enduring grief and guilt that Max has held over Billy’s death this season, it's clear that they had a deeper connection than either ever acknowledged. There are obviously a handful of the kids who don’t have any siblings to our knowledge such as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke). Although one could make an argument that these three act more like siblings than any of those related by blood. However, the other three families have had times when they have worked together and times when they have worked apart. Which is better? So here’s a look at the Stranger Things siblings and how they work best, whether it be together or apart.

The Sinclairs

Image Via Netflix

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Erica (Priah Ferguson) have one of the most fascinating relationships on the show, and yet we get way too little screen time of them together. In Season 4, Lucas seems to be struggling to fit in. After what seemed to be a devastating breakup with Max, Lucas turned to sports and the popular crowd to try and carve a new path for himself. Meanwhile, Erica, who has never been short on self-confidence, easily slides into his slot in the Hellfire Club. When all the drama begins, Lucas is torn between his new friends and his old friends, but thankfully, he quickly makes the right choice and rejoins the Hellfire club in an effort to rescue Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

Erica, who is unaware of the real truth behind the sinister events in Hawkins, is the only public defender of the Hellfire Club when they get the blame for all the murders. She’s also the only one in the room that calls Lucas, Max, and Dustin out on their BS when they’re badly lying to the cops and all the parents. Lucas and Erica have been fighting for Hawkins over the past two seasons, but imagine what they could accomplish if they worked together. With Erica’s self-assurance and Lucas’ brains (and his ever-impressive scream), it seems like they would be quite the dynamic duo. Finally, in the last episode, the two are forced to team up and through their bickering they manage, with Dustin, to figure out a key element of deciphering Vecna’s motives. Sure little sisters can be annoying, but Lucas may need to accept the fact that Erica is a valid and useful presence. Let's not forget that Erica defeated Eddie in that D&D game in Lucas' absence. Lucas and Erica as a team are a force of nature. More of them together, please!

The Byers

Image Via Netflix

For the first few seasons, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp) have been mostly apart. Will, after being sucked into the Upside Down and then being haunted by its after-effects in the first two seasons, has ached for a normal existence. Meanwhile, Jonathan has been on the outside fighting for his little brother’s life. It wasn’t until Season 4 that they actually are working together. So why are audiences so irritated by them this season? They have been through a real journey together, and now they need some time to figure out just who they are. Jonathan is going through his own struggles figuring out his faltering long-distance relationship with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), leaning into the real California experience with his new bestie, Argyle (Eduardo Franco), and basically running the household while Joyce (Winona Ryder) is either busy selling encyclopedias or flying off to Alaska and Russia with Murray (Brett Gelman) in a desperate attempt to locate Hopper (David Harbour).

With the addition of El (Millie Bobby Brown) into their household, Jonathan is really the one keeping them together. (And we all know El is dealing with a whole other level of trauma.) Will is grappling with a whole other set of issues that we can hope will be addressed in Part 2? And besides that elephant in the room, he has really felt left behind by his friends. Regardless, Jonathan and Will have a tight bond, and they are one of the strongest pairings of siblings that the show has as they literally fight to the death to be together. So now that they are together and figuring it all out, maybe they deserve a little slack?

The Wheelers

Image Via Netflix

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy Wheeler are both going through some serious relationship issues in Season 4. Since both of their significant others up and moved to California, the distance has caused some strife. While the relationship stuff makes for good TV, what we miss out on is Mike and Nancy as a team. They have been apart for what seems like months, even if it really is only a couple of days, Nancy is dealing with her friends being murdered, her strained relationship, and her renewed attraction to Steve while Mike has to figure out why El is lying to him and why Will can hardly stand to be around him. And before any of that can be resolved, he literally has to run for his life.

While both Nancy and Mike’s stories are thrilling in their own rights, when are the Wheelers going to reunite and become a team again? Nancy is in a bit of trouble by the season’s end (to say the least) and Mike is in the middle of nowhere heading to a secret government facility to save his girlfriend. If ever a brother and sister needed each other, now would be the time. If only they can stop these pesky demons from infiltrating this crucial time in their relationship. So here’s hoping that Mike, the Byers, and their new friend, Argyle will make it to Hawkins to get the whole gang back together sooner rather than later.

With so many storylines going on at once, it’s difficult to get everybody in the same place at the same time as they did in Season 3 at Starcourt Mall. One thing that is a common thread in all these relationships is that they work when the older sibling starts to take the younger one seriously. Jonathan did and it saved Will's life. If Nancy and Lucas would start there, their relationships will grow and the trust will only enhance their mission. And together, with the rest of the gang, they can be a more gelled nucleus for the next Big Bad they have to face.