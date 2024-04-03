The Big Picture Sideshow Collectibles is releasing new Stranger Things figures based on Season 1 characters with tons of accessories.

Genre fans are anxiously waiting for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The popular Netflix horror series is filming now and, in preparation, there have been a ton of new toy announcements to hype us up even more. Now, Sideshow Collectibles is taking us back to where it all began with figures based on Season 1 Hawkins.

A part of the company’s ThreeZero collectible line, there are eight new figures for Stranger Things fans to get excited about. This includes Sheriff Jim Hopper (Season 1), Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson. This wave also features two of the series’ main threats, the dreaded Demogorgon and Vecna from Season 4. These ⅙ scale pieces, in typical Sideshow fashion, each come with an endless number of killer accessories. For example, Eleven comes with her food of choice, waffles, Dustin has his headset and a younger version of his Demodog D’Art from Season 2, and Hopper comes with sunglasses, a pistol with holster, and his police badge. The villains are coming prepared too, as both Vecna and the Demogorgon come with multiple interchangeable hands. The latter also comes with two interchangeable heads. Lastly, every figure is super poseable, with the Hawkins kids having 28, Hopper having 35, and the Demogorgon having 24, and Vecna having 36 points of articulation respectively.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

There are no official plot details for the final season yet as its in the heart of shooting. However, the epic-sized Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger that saw the gateway between the real world and the Upside Down completely shattered. Also, after a season of globetrotting which saw the expansive cast of characters separated, the Hawkins crew featuring Eleven, Hopper, Dustin, Lucus, Will and Mike are back together. The Duffer Brothers have teased that these final episodes will echo the beloved vibes of Season 1. We may not know what this concluding battle is about or the emotional toll it will have, but it truly does feel like the series is coming full circle. Because of that, it’ll be exciting, and a bit terrifying, to see what Season 5 has in store for our favorite characters.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Return?

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn’t have an exact release date yet. However, it's on track to debut sometime in 2025. We’ll likely hear more news about a potential date once the series has officially wrapped filming. For now, we’ll have Sideshow’s gorgeous new figures to keep us company. You can pre-order these Stranger Things figures now on Sideshow’s website. Their prices range from $173 to $254 USD and are expected to ship between June and August 2024. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are also currently streaming on Netflix.