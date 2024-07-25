The Big Picture Sideshow Con debuts new Stranger Things figures including Vecna, Hopper, and Wheeler for fans to purchase.

Fans can RSVP for a sixth scale Eddie Muson figure by Threezero coming soon at the virtual convention.

The Demogorgon figure features interchangeable heads and pairs of hands for different posing options, a must-have for fans.

It may be a year until Stranger Things fans get the finale they have been waiting for, but viewers can still get their fill with a new line of released figures. Debuting at the virtual convention known as Sideshow Con, the Netflix series has different additions from the show for sale. The Stranger Things collectibles already have figures for purchase, including Vecna, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Coming soon, Sideshow Con will premiere a sixth scale figure by Threezero with the likeness of Eddie Muson (Joseph Quinn). Though not available as of yet, fans can RSVP on the website to get notifications when the collectible becomes available. The website also offers a Demogorgon for purchase with a comparable size, listed at $254. The description of the creature is as follows:

“This creature crawled out of the upside-down and stands at approximately 16" tall and features a fully-articulated original body with over 24 points of articulation. The torso, elbow, and ankle joints are cleverly hidden beneath a soft PVC and utilize a realistic multi-layered paint application to enhance the creature’s intimidating life-like appearance. The Demogorgon Figure includes two interchangeable heads, both opened and closed-mouth, and two pairs of hands for different posing options.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Will Be the End Of An Era

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s juggernaut could not come soon enough. First premiering in 2016, the series heralded the beginning of streaming culture in earnest, attracting audience members due to its ‘80s nostalgia and Stephen King-esque storytelling. There have been many obstacles getting in the way of the finale, but the end is certainly nigh. Stranger Things released an update that the last iteration of the show is halfway done with filming. Maya Hawke teased Collider that the final adventure will be something worth turning in for.

The actor who plays the late-series addition, Robin, has been a welcome addition to the cast. She hints that the conclusion of the series will be just as emotional as fans are looking forward to. It has been a long time since Mike and his friends were first playing Dungeons and Dragons in the basement, at 11 years old. In their journey to high school, they have encountered death, love, and a government trying to take control of an unknowable force of demonic entities. There truly has been no other show like it, and it will be sad to see it go. The final season is expected to air on Netflix in 2025 and until then, stay tuned to Collider for updates.

