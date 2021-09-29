Stranger Things fans may even have more content to look forward to, because it seems as if Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is ready to expand the world that the Duffer Brothers created. According to Deadline, Sarandos revealed that Stranger Things is "a franchise being born" and hinted at the possibility of "spinoffs" in the works. The fourth season of the hit series, which recently debuted a new trailer as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event last weekend, is currently set to premiere on the streamer in 2022.

Deadline also reports that there have been conversations surrounding a potential Eleven spinoff starring Millie Bobby Brown, which would further extend the Stranger Things universe but also fall under the purview of her own separate deal with Netflix. Given that Season 4 is already primed to take fans out of the comforts of Hawkins, Indiana and into several new settings, it seems that there are already steps being taken to expand the world of the show with some serious globetrotting.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

In Collider's own interview with Shawn Levy, the show's executive producer gave further evidence to support the fact that there are definitely conversations happening around any potential Stranger Things spinoffs, though nothing concrete has happened:

"What's been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology. Certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they're also not non-existent."

In addition to Brown, Stranger Things stars David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matazarro, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, and Winona Ryder. Season 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix, with Season 4 set for premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows to Binge-Watch on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Will Star in 'Macbeth' on Broadway From Bond Producers and Director Sam Gold What a power couple.

Read Next