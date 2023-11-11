The Big Picture Mondo is releasing new posters for Stranger Things and Squid Game to keep fans entertained while they wait for the new seasons.

The Stranger Things poster beautifully captures scenes from Season 4, including Eleven's struggle to regain her powers and the haunting presence of Vecna and the demogorgon.

The Squid Game poster features the iconic Young-hee doll placed between two of the show's infamous workers and will be available in both English and Korean.

With the strike officially over, binge-watchers around the world are anxiously anticipating the return of some of Netflix’s most highly coveted shows. This, of course, includes Stranger Things and Squid Game. Now Mondo are releasing new posters based on each series to hold over fans while they wait for their new seasons.

The first poster based off Stranger Things Season 4 is by artist Hans Woody. It beautifully highlights the epic season with Eleven trying to get her powers back in the underground bunker and Vecna haunting Max as she tries to drown out his power with Kate Bush's “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”. In addition to that, there’s Eddie Munson jamming out to Metallica’s “Master Puppets” in the upside drown as well as the demogorgon who terrorized Hopper in a Russian prison. The piece’s red and blue watercolor style also does a great job of contrasting the hellish Upside Down with the horror of our real world.

The second poster is based on Squid Game and is by Seoul-based illustrator and artist Jiwoon Pak. The piece is another horrifying design that sees the iconic animatronic doll Young-hee in between two of the series' infamous workers. The poster will be available in both English and Korean. The Stranger Things and Korean Squid Game posters will be $80 USD each, while the English Squid Game poster will be $60 USD.

When Are ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ Returning?

Stranger Things was supposed to start production on its fifth and final season this past summer, but that was upended by the dual strike. Now that both strikes are over, filming on Season 5 is most likely going to start in the coming weeks. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for more news on that front as well as a pending release window for the final season very soon. Squid Game on the other hand, is currently in production for Season 2 with its full cast announced this past summer, while its reality spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, is set to debut on November 22. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s still interest in this franchise given the first season of Squid Game benefited from premiering in the heart of the pandemic in 2021. However, its dark and twisted survival nature may ensure that Squid Game isn't a one-hit wonder.

While fans wait for Stranger Things and Squid Game to terrify them all over again, you can follow the links to pre-order Mondo’s new Stranger Things poster and Squid Game English Poster, and Squid Game Korean Poster. You can also currently stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things and the first season of Squid Game on Netflix. Check out the posters below: