When the hit Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 dropped Volume 2, within the first month, the latest season surpassed a billion views. Shortly after the emotional lead-up to the final fifth season, Matt and Ross Duffer – the creators of the sci-fi series—announced their plan to launch their own production company, Upside Down Pictures. One of the many projects set to run under the banner was a stage play, and very recently a casting breakdown revealed new details of what fans can expect.

Along with a slew of other projects unrelated to the series, the stage play is said to be set in the Stranger Things universe, based on the Duffer mythology. At the time it was announced, very little was disclosed, though they did share that the play had tapped multi-Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot the Musical) to direct and produce, with Sonia Friedman (The Book of Mormon) and Netflix producing, and 21 Laps as Associate Producer.

When a casting breakdown went up recently, we snagged a few more details to speculate over, and we’re not exactly saying Hellcheer, we’re just saying it’s giving vibes. The casting call posted is for two characters, currently under the names George Smith and Betty Olsen, both 14 years old. George is described as a “moody and pale” outcast, while Betty is the daughter of a preacher and a “goody two-shoes” who can’t believe she’s falling for the school’s outcast. It sounds awfully similar to the woods scene in Season 4 between Hawkins High bad boy, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), and head cheerleader, Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) before Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna ruined everything.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things 5': Everything We Know So Far About the Final Season

Finally, the breakdown for Betty specifically calls for BIPOC actors with the ability to sing. This means we may be getting some original Hawkins, Indiana, and Upside Down-themed tunes when this untitled project hits the stage. All details regarding when this story takes place have yet to be revealed, but the Duffer Brothers’ universe lends plenty of options to be explored. Maybe we’ll go back in time and run into young Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), or the play could hop forward in time to after whatever events take place in Stranger Things Season 5.

What else can we expect from Upside Down Pictures?

Upside Down Pictures, formed by the Duffer Brothers, launched as part of the creators’ overall deal with Netflix. The banner is run by Ozark executive producer, Hilary Leavitt, and, according to Deadline, will produce for “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.” Namely, a live-action adaptation series of Death Note, a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Talisman, an original series from Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’s Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, and a previously reported live-action Stranger Things spinoff series.

In the meantime, you can rewatch or catch up on the full four seasons of Stranger Things, available to stream on Netflix.