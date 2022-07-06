On the heels of their record-breaking Stranger Things Volume 2 release, Matt and Ross Duffer - the Duffer Brothers - have announced the launch of their exciting new production company Upside Down Pictures. Among a number of brand-new projects the company will be taking on is a unique addition to the Stranger Things universe: an original stage play. After the success of their hit series, the writing, producing and directing duo teased a spinoff, sending fans into a frenzy of theories, all eager for more of the '80s-centric universe. In response, the Duffer Brothers have provided a feast.

The confirmed stage play is said to take place within the Stranger Things universe and mythology, and will include more of the expansive world building familiar to fans of the show. The play will be produced by multi Tony-winning producer Stephen Daldry, Producer of the Year three-times running Sonia Friedman and Netflix, with 21 Laps serving as Associate Producer. Daldry is attached to direct the play, but no other details have been divulged as far as script or casting.

As far as speculation goes, three of the Stranger Things cast members are no strangers to the Broadway stage. Prior to starring in the Netflix original series, Gaten Matarazzo, who played Dustin Henderson, began his career in plays in 2011, including roles in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Godspell and as Gavroche in a filmed version of the revived Les Miserables. He will be returning to the stage as Jared Kleinman in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen this July. Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, scored her first major role as the titular character for 2012's Broadway production Annie, and Caleb McLaughlin - who deserves all the recognition for his heartbreaking performance as Lucas Sinclair in the Stranger Things Season 4 final episode - first stepped into the spotlight as Young Simba for the 2012 musical production of The Lion King. With all of these Broadway alums, Daldry has a great selection to choose from if he wanted to bring back a few of the show's familiar faces.

Stranger Things: Mike, Will, Dustin, and Luca on bikes

Netflix's co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, had high praise for the Duffer Brothers, saying:

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear. They are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We’re excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner.”

As far as directing goes, Daldry is a prominent choice with multiple awards under his belt and a previous partnership with Netflix as producer and director for the Emmy Award-winning series The Crown. The director's feature film credits include Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close starring Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock, The Hours with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore and Together with James McAvoy. His stage plays include the stage adaptation of his film Billy Elliot, featuring music by Elton John, The Audience starring Helen Mirren, and the critically acclaimed production of Skylight with Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy.

With Upside Down Pictures, run by Hilary Leavitt, the Duffer Brothers are expected to be creating a slate of projects Collider will be covering that include a live action adaptation of Death Note, an all-new original series, a series adaptation for Stephen King's The Talisman, and more.