But the portals to another dimension will only remain open for a limited time.

Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things will be able to take a stroll in the Upside Down when new stores open in New York City and Los Angeles. According to Netflix, the stores will sell exclusive memorabilia and merchandise and “offer an interactive journey filled with photo moments and fun easter eggs.” The stores will be available for a limited time, although Netflix didn’t disclose precisely how long.

Visitors of the Stranger Things store will be able to buy exclusive General Mills Stranger Things Cereal, custom art pieces, and a wide variety of collectible Bandai Stranger Things Hawkins Action Figures, including 16” Demogorgon Figures with interchangeable heads. Besides acquiring some valuable Stranger Things collectibles, visitors will also be able to get up close to a hidden Demogorgon in the Upside Down, take photos at Hawkins Middle’s Snowball Dance and in Joyce’s House, shop in the Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the Russian Lab, and play games at the Palace Arcade.

While it’s possible to just stroll by the Stranger Things stores, Netflix recommends fans grab priority tickets online free of charge, allowing visitors to skip the line. These tickets can be reserved online on the official store website and help Netflix control the number of visitors per hour. Due to the risk of contamination in closed spaces, all visitors will also be requested to wear face masks at all times and adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

Created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix, Stranger Things quickly became one of the most-watched original production of the streaming platform after its release in 2016. The show’s third season was released in 2019, with the fourth season set to be released sometime in 2022. Season 4’s first images tease the return of many familiar faces, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

The show has also added many new cast members for Season 4, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, and horror icon Robert Englund. Englund is known for playing Freddie Kruger in the Nightmare on Elm Street film series and is expected to play a villain in Stranger Things.

The new stores open on Stranger Things Day, November 6. Located in New York City’s Times Square and at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles, the stores will be open seven days a week, giving fans plenty of time for visiting Hawkins and the Upside Down. Take a look at images of the stores below:

