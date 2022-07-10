Among the unsung heroes of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, there stands a perpetually optimistic young stoner and his Surfer Boy Pizza van. Argyle, played excellently by Eduardo Franco, is the brand-new pizza delivery boy who balances the show's grim final countdown with his dazed sense of humor. Recently fans have caught on to one of the show's Easter eggs by dialing the number posted to the side of his delivery van and reporting that it does, in fact, connect to Surfer Boy Pizza! (Can we get a recipe for Murray's (Brett Gelman) schmackin' risotto now?)

In contrast to the show's signature dark elements, Stranger Things Season 4 took fans across the country from smalltown Hawkins, Indiana to bright and sunny California. The change of scenery opened the show up to a whole new aspect of the '80s, apart from the rising Satanic Panic of a more rural Hawkins, with trendy splashes of color and burnout culture. Enter Argyle, the Surfer Boy Pizza employee, who is befriended by Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and takes on the Fast Times at Ridgemont High archetype as the sage, hazy philosopher. Due to his chill demeanor (until soldiers bust through Jonathan's door) and moments of heartfelt clarity, Franco's character wasted no time becoming a fan-favorite.

While no doubt bingeing the show, Stranger Things fans with a sharp eye caught a telephone number on the side of the delivery van that Argyle carpools the Byers family to and fro in. Despite his curb-hopping, rubber-burning driving, someone caught the 805-45-PIZZA and dialed. According to those who got through, the number connects fans to the California-based pizza shop, and Argyle is the Surfer Boy who answers the call. All business, the caller is immediately cut off and put on hold as Argyle goes on to describe a "super specific, like weird specific" order to one of his co-workers, from the four chunks of white mozzarella to the one piece of blue cheese:

"Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: Argyle Is More Than Just A Sidekick

Argyle is just one of the many side characters in the Stranger Things universe that deserve tons of credit for their support in driving the plot along. While their presence may be somewhat overshadowed by character deaths and the imminent destruction of Hawkins, sometimes our main characters need some helpful insight or black belt martial arts aid to re-center and re-focus. From Hopper's (David Harbour) Russian prison guard/cellmate Dmitri "Enzo" Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) to the wily, infuriating Yuri Ismaylov (Nikola Đuričko), Stranger Things insists that no piece of this Upside Down puzzle is unimportant. It's going to take an army to defeat Vecna in the coming Season 5 series finale, and that includes Peanut Butter smugglers and pizza delivery guys!

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the Surfer Boy Pizza number below: