Dark Horse Comics is preparing to release Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins, a new anthology series set to expand the Stranger Things universe. Each chapter of the four-issue anthology will tell a different story set in Hawkins, exploring the gaps left by Netflix’s successful series, according to a report from CBR.

Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins is being developed by writer Jody Houser (Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, Star Wars: Thrawn) and artists Caio Filipe (Stranger Things: Summer Special, Nightwing), Sunando C (End After End) and Giorgia Gio Esposito (Lunar Room, Dr. Who). The first issue of the new collection is seemingly all about a Demogorgon since multiple cover variants depict the monster who became the main villain of the series' first season. However, judging by the two unknown hunters stamping some cover variants, we can guess that the first issue will deal with average Hawkins citizens trying to survive an attack from the Upside Down.

According got Dark Horse Comics, the first issue of the new anthology will take place in 1983, the same year Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) found Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in the woods, putting the events of the show into motion. As the synopsis for the first issue reads, the story is about “two friends head out into the woods with their rifles and a six-pack. These would-be hunters find themselves the prey of a nightmarish beast who has claimed the wilderness around town and everything inside it, including them.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: David Harbour Talks 'Violent Night,' Saying Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' and "New Elements" in 'Thunderbolts'

Considering Stranger Things has had four seasons so far, it’s fair to assume each issue of the new comic book anthology will fill some of the gaps left behind by each season. That would be a great way to recap the series' main events, keeping fans engaged with the franchise while we all wait (im)patiently for Stranger Things 5.

What Can We Expect for the Future of Stranger Things?

In addition to Mike and Eleven, Season 4 of Stranger Things sees the return of Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4’s cast also includes Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. Season 5 is expected to bring back most of the cast, at least the ones that made it out alive.

Stranger Things 4 broke several Netflix records, with more than one billion hours already consumed by fans for the whole series. That's why the streaming platform is already planning Stranger Things spinoffs to keep us hooked on Hawkins. Besides that, Stranger Things creator Matt and Ross Duffer signed a deal with Netflix to helm multiple TV projects in the near future, including a live-action Death Note series and an adaption of The Tasliman, the 1984 novel written by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available on Netflix right now. Stranger Things will begin filming its fifth and final season in 2023, with a release date yet to be announced. You can check out the new variant covers for issue #1 down below.

4 Images