Like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' marshmallow and pepperoni pizza, or maple syrup drenched scrambled eggs à la Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), sometimes strange combos just make sense. Maybe that's why Playmates Toys and Netflix knew that the marriage of these two '80s-geared fandoms, the Ninja Turtles and Stranger Things, would make irresistible limited edition action figures for their upcoming collection "Stranger Things Upside Down Remix." Coming in October, fans will be able to pick up these exclusive radical pairings from Target and Target's website, and we're pretty sure Argyle (Eduardo Franco) would be stoked.

Considering Hawkins, Indiana is in serious trouble at the end of Stranger Things Season 4, perhaps The Party could employ the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to help defeat Vecna with their martial arts. This October, Playmates Toys and Netflix are joining forces to test those very waters, launching their brand-new limited edition of figurine sets "Stranger Things Upside Down Remix." Upon release, the first two two-pack pairings will be unveiled: Leonardo and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Raphael and Hopper (David Harbour), for ages 8 and up.

Just from the images alone, the details of the figurines are impressive. Nickelodeon's Ninja Turtles will come in their original '84 comic style, meaning each turtle will sport a red bandana rather than the multi-colors from the '87 animated series, keeping the timeline with the Stranger Things heroes who, in Season 4, haven't quite made it past 1986 - The Party has never watched the TMNT cartoon! The distinction for each Turtle can be made by the weapons they will be wielding. Leonardo will come with his signature duel katanas, while Raphael will have his twin sai, and each TMNT figure will also include a portable cassette player to jam to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," as well as their own (Eggo) waffle-throwing stars. No mention of pizza slices, but if they have the time, the Heroes in a Half Shell could swing by Surfer Boy Pizza.

As for the Hawkins heroes, each figure will come in one of their personal '80s-inspired outfits from the show, with personalized accessories for each character. In the Leo/Eleven combo, Eleven will come in the outfit she chose from the Starcourt Mall when Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) said, "You just try things on until you find something that feels like you." She sports her neon scrunchie, the paint-splattered button-up with the bright blue suspenders, and will her signature backpack, a handheld phone, and flashlight. The Raph/Hopper pair will have Hopper decked out in his Season 3 deviation from his usual browns and police uniform: the iconic Hawaiin button-up. In his brightly patterned shirt, Hopper will wield your choice of a spiked bat, an ax or handgun, and will include a flashlight, as well.

All figures will stand at six inches and have multiple points of articulation for supreme Vecna or Shredder-fighting abilities. To complete the collection, Target will release the final two pairs in February 2023. The final two packs will include a Donatello and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) pairing and a Michelangelo and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) pairing. There's no word yet on what accessories the final two Stranger Things figurines will come equipped with, but if they keep the Season 3 theme going, let's hope we get Lucas's Rambo look and Dustin's vest and Camp Know Where hat!

The Upside Down Remix collection can be found exclusively at Target, beginning in October. Pre-orders are available now, online at Target's website.