Although we still have some time to wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things, Netflix and event production company Fever have teamed up for Stranger Things: The Experience to ease the wait. Fans in New York and San Francisco will be able to interact with an all-new immersive adventure experience inspired by the 80s-set sci-fi series in Spring 2022. This comes after the successful launch of Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, which debuted in Los Angeles in Fall 2020.

Stranger Things: The Experience is set in the darker side of Hawkins, where fans can venture into the Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. While there will be fun times, like a recreation of the Palace Arcade and the famous Scoops Ahoy, Demogorgons will be lurking and stalking guests, who need to unlock their secret powers in order to save the town. Featuring mind-blowing audiovisual effects, prepare for this insane experience by stocking up on your legwarmers and scrunchies.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Sadie Sink Teases 'Stranger Things 4': "The Stakes Are Higher Than They’ve Ever Been"

This is all in preparation for Season Four of one of Netflix's biggest TV series. Our last glimpse at our geeky gang saw Hopper in a Russian prison, the Mind Flayer defeated, and the controversial fan favorite Billy Hargrove dead. This was all the way back in the summer of 2019, and the new season is not expected to premiere until 2022. These kids will definitely no longer be young, and they've already started to experiment with relationships, so it will be interesting to see how the Duffer Brothers age up their cast.

Although previous seasons have been more shrouded in mystery, Netflix has revealed more details about the fourth season to help alleviate the impatience of Stranger Things' rabid fan base. While almost all of the main cast is returning, there are also many new characters joining this season. This points to an expansion of the show in a big way, as we move to more aggressive antagonists, worldwide locations, and a larger ensemble cast. If you're looking for a bigger breakdown, check out everything we know about Season 4 so far.

Tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience are on sale now. You can buy tickets for Stranger Things: The Experience here.

KEEP READING: 'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour Teases Gandalf-Like Resurrection for Hopper, Endgame Setup in His Favorite Season Yet

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Tries to Prove the Truth Is Out There With the ‘Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified’ Series Trailer The new docuseries from Netflix may finally reveal the truth about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Read Next

Kristen Santer (151 Articles Published) More From Kristen Santer