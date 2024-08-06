The Big Picture Stranger Things: The First Shadow hits Broadway in 2025, with a prequel story set in Hawkins in 1959.

There are no details on the new cast yet, but the production boasts a star-studded creative team and an experienced director.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been a major hit in London's West End over the past several months.

The Upside Down is coming to New York City next year as it’s been announced that Stranger Things: The First Shadow has found its home on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. The show’s official opening is set for April 22, 2025, but first-look performances start almost a full month earlier, on March 28, 2025. As of right now, no casting details have been revealed, but judging by the hype surrounding the title, we’d expect some notable names from on stage and maybe even screen, to join the call sheet of the story co-penned by Matt and Ross Duffer, known creatively as the Duffer Brothers and the creators of the hit Netflix series that served as inspiration and a jumping off point for The First Shadow.

Written by Kate Trefry, from a story penned by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Trefry, The First Shadow is under the direction of Stephen Daldry, with Justin Martin serving as an executive producer. Acting as a prequel to the beloved TV series that will soon be going into its fifth and final season, Stranger Things: The First Shadow turns the clock back to 1959. Audiences are still in the town of Hawkins, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang will sort through the secrets of the Upside Down just over two decades later, but the faces have changed — sort of. The main players are all here — like Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce Maldonado (not yet Byers) — but now audiences are seeing them during their teenage years. Hawkins is as sleepy as ever until a new student named Henry Creel moves into town whose family’s past connections quickly begin to haunt both Henry and the small town.

Back in May, we shared the first trailer for the production, which featured its one-of-a-kind set design and special effects. From what was revealed, the story largely follows Henry Creel’s journey as the school’s fresh face who is trying to do whatever it takes to fit in and be seen as normal. Of course, from what those who’ve watched the show know, things don’t go so well for Henry as his destiny is to become Vecna, the primary antagonist in Stranger Things. Along with the younger versions of our favorite Hawkins adults, The First Shadow also brings monsters like the Demogorgon and the mind flayer to center stage.

Meet the Creatives Behind ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’

With Daldry at the helm, the show was already primed to be a gargantuan hit as the legendary director has nabbed three Tony Awards (An Inspector Calls, Billy Elliot, The Inheritance) and is also a three-time Academy Award Nominee (Billy Elliot, The Hours, The Reader). The rest of the production team is also made up of the best in the biz with set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements, and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusion design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, and more.

Hit the link below to find out how to get tickets to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow when it arrives on Broadway in 2025.

