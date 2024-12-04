Try not to get whiplash from flipping into the Upside Down with the newly announced cast of Broadway’s Stranger Things: The First Shadow. We first learned back in August that the hit production, now running in London’s West End, will make its journey to the Great White Way in 2025, and now we have a better idea of how the cast is shaping up. Thanks to a social media post, viewers are invited to get up-close-and-personal with the new cast as they introduce themselves and reveal what parts they’ll be playing. Included in the main ensemble is a lineup that includes Emmy Award-nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (That Girl Lay Lay) as Patty Newby, Stranger Things Season 5 star Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett) as Dr. Brenner, Emmy Award-nominee T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) as Victor Creel, Nicky Eldridge as Bob Newby, Alison Jaye (Shameless) as Joyce Maldonado, Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper Jr., Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Louis McCartney (Hope Street), and Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby.

Along with the introductions, Knight takes a moment to spell out the plot of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, explaining that it’s a prequel story of what happened in Hawkins long before our fearsome gang of best friends first dipped into the Upside Down in Season 1. As readers may have already noticed from the character names, the production will go back in time to 1959, when the adults who we’ve come to know and love in the Netflix series were students at Hawkins High School. At the center of the story is the arrival of a new family, the Creels, whose son, Henry Creel, begins to display some rather odd behaviors while secrets from the family’s past begin to step into the light.

Who’s Behind ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’?

The story comes from none other than Matt and Ross Duffer, known collaboratively as the Duffer brothers, who are also responsible for the creation of Stranger Things. The pair worked on the original story alongside Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, with Trefry picking up the foundation of the tale and fully weaving it into its screenplay form. Having previously stood behind such iconic on-stage titles as The Inheritance and The Audience, as well as feature-length productions including Billy Elliot and The Hours, three-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry serves as the play’s director, with Justin Martin joining as an executive producer.

Check out the cast’s message to fans in the video above and stay tuned to Collider for more casting announcements early next year. Performances begin on Broadway’s Marquis Theatre on Friday, March 28, 2025, with the show officially opening on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

