The Big Picture Stranger Things: The First Shadow brings viewers back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story, revealing the shadows of the past in Hawkins, 1959.

The play offers a gripping new adventure that may hold the key to the end of the Stranger Things story.

The production will open on December 14th after successful previews starting on November 17th.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow began previews in London's West End two weeks ago to immediate acclaim, and in anticipation of the show's official opening in a fortnight, Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions have released new images to hype up the stage production which is based on Stranger Things, Netflix's biggest worldwide hit. The play takes viewers back to the beginning, before Hawkins became the epicenter of the Upside Down's sinister activity, and long before the likes of Eleven first hit our screens.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is an original narrative crafted by The Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, while the Duffers also serve as creative producers. The Oscar-nominated and Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry is the mastermind behind the production, with co-direction by Justin Martin.

What is the 'Stranger Things' Play About?

Close

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Leading the cast is Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Alan Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Calum Ross(Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby); with Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

The full production will open on December 14th, with previews successfully starting on November 17th. For additional details on tickets, performance schedules, the complete creative team, and cast biographies, visit strangerthingsonstage.com.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Cast Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Drama, Horror Rating TV-14 Seasons 5

Watch on Netflix