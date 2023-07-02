There are Demodogs under New York subway stations and Eleven and the party are joining hands with everyone's favorite ninja turtles to clean them up in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Stranger Things #1 crossover series by IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics. The series is created by scribe Cameron Chittock along with Fero Pe and is a dream come true for the fans of both franchises. ComicBook revealed four new variant covers as well as a preview of some pages to introduce the fans to the new lore.

The cover and pages reveal that the Turtles will appear as they did in the original comic book series published by Mirage Studios giving a nod to creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The duo created the characters in the 80s, the same period in which Stranger Things is set. The aesthetic of the comic seamlessly blends the two franchises and tells an invigorating tale. "I've loved the Ninja Turtles for quite literally as long as I can remember, and part of the brilliant alchemy of Stranger Things is that, ever since that first binge, it's felt like it's always been there,” says Chittock in an official statement.

Adding his excitement to bring the collaboration to life he further said, “That's a testament to Eastman, Laird, and the Duffer brothers who tell stories that grab hold of you and don't let go. Bringing their creations together is a surreal thrill, and we're striving to fill every issue with moments worthy of their lofty standards. I can't wait for fans to join us in 1985 to find out what's lurking underneath New York."

What’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Stranger Things #1 Crossover Series About?

The story will follow Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas in New York miles away from Hawkins and Upside Down, expecting a fun-filled trip — until they encounter a Demodogs in the subway station. So, “to face that threat, they must unite with a fearsome fighting team every bit as bizarre…but green!" Pe added, "It feels incredible to be the artist of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things. For the art on this project, I wanted to do something unique, inspired by the era when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created and the setting of the Stranger Things series. It's a style close to the first Turtles comics from Mirage. I hope that the fans of both worlds enjoy it very much!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1 releases on July 12.