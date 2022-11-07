Did you know that freestyle rapper Megan Thee Stallion is a huge Stranger Things fan? For Stranger Things Day on November 6, she put her Stranger Things knowledge to the test with a round of Stranger Things trivia.

Stranger Things Day takes place on November 6, the day Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, went missing in Season 1. It is organized by Netflix as part of their promotional strategy for the show. The first-ever Stranger Things Day took place in 2018, with special events and releases such as the re-opening of the Stranger Things attraction at Universal Studios, and revealing bloopers, teaser trailers, and artwork from the show. This year, two episodes from Season 4, "Papa" and "The Piggyback" were screened at select U.S. theaters; a special online Roblox watch party was hosted for the Season 1 episode "The Vanishing of Will Byers;" a mobile game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, was announced; the title for the first episode of Season 5 was revealed, and the Stranger Things trivia video with Megan Thee Stallion was posted.

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach and H Town Hottie answered a series of multiple choice trivia questions from Seasons 1 through 4, some of them asked by the Stranger Things cast: Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the character Eleven throughout all four seasons so far; Joe Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in Season 4; and Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair in Season 2. Some questions given to Megan Thee Stallion were questions like, "What is the Season 1, Episode 1 title?" and "What does Max Mayfield wear for Halloween in Season 2, Episode 2?" Megan Thee Stallion asked at the end of the video, "So nobody's doubting my superfan status after that performance, right?" After she answered most of the questions correctly, no one can doubt her Stranger Things superfan claim.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Locations Ranked By 80s Awesomeness

Stranger Things is set during the 80s in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Hawkins National Laboratory, in the scientific research they conduct for the United States Department of Energy, accidentally opens a portal to the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. What comes out of the Upside Down affects the people of the town in different ways. Season 4 starts with Joyce Byers, Will, Eleven, and Jonathan Byers moving to California for a new beginning, all while Hawkins is being attacked by the being known as Vecna, who is killing the citizens of Hawkins one by one.

No details for Season 5 of Stranger Things have been released, but it's expected to begin production in 2023. While you're waiting, you can stream Seasons 1 through 4 on Netflix, and you can watch Megan Thee Stallion tackle Stranger Things trivia below: