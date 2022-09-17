It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.

This isn’t any old cheap mask either, at $40 this is a latex design that goes all the way down to your shoulders. From the images provided by Party City, the mask has some crazy accurate layered detail that looks ripped straight from the set of the show. Just looking at it makes you feel gross, which makes it perfect for Halloween. It’s also very reminiscent of the masks found in the classic Goosebumps' episode “The Haunted Mask”. Hopefully, unlike that horror story, this mask isn’t possessed, and you can take it off.

All joking aside, Vecna has quickly become one of the most iconic horror villains of all time alongside the likes of Freddy Kruger and Michael Myers. This charred villain even shares some thematic DNA with Freddy. How he uses the nightmarish setting of the Upside Down to come after “guilty” people was just downright terrifying. Especially when you consider the villain’s connection to Eleven, the twist at the center of his character is one of the best in the scary genre’s history. Whether it was Chrissy’s shocking death, his Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired sequences with Nancy and Max, or Eddie’s crushing sacrifice, Vecna is at the heart of Hawkins’ pain.

Rarely does a new villain that gets tied into years of storytelling before their introduction work as effortlessly as it did for Vecna in Season 4. It just felt so natural and made sense. Vecna’s introduction could have gone horribly wrong, but it stuck a perfectly horrific landing. That’s thanks to The Duffer Brothers and the brilliant writers, but it also has to do with actor Jamie Campbell Bower whose turn as Vecna has helped put the character on top of the horror food chain.

You can order the ultra-realistic Vecna mask on Party City’s website. While you wait for it to arrive, you can pass the time by hiring a good makeup artist for the rest of your monstrous transformation. You can also stream Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix now. You can check out the images of the mask as well as the trailer for the blockbuster horror season down below.

Image via Party City

Image via Party City