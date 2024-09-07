It has been a long road to Stranger Things’ fifth and final season. Since the summer of 2022, fans have been anxiously waiting for their last trip to Hawkins. The series is currently in the middle of shooting its last batch of episodes and companies like Funko have been making the wait a bit easy with their extensive line of Pop figures. Now their newest wave of sinister Pops focus on the villains of The Upside Down.

There are three killer figures included in this new wave. They would be the Demogorgon (Rift) who has appeared in every season of the show, The Mind Flayer (Rift) Super-Sized 4 ½ inch Pop who was the main threat in Season 3, and Vecna (Rift) Super-Sized 6-inch Pop. The latter of which debuted in Season 4 and was revealed to be the big bad of the entire series. While fans have gotten countless Demogorgon and Vecna Pops at this point, this is the first time we've got a Funko version of The Mind Flayer. This is a unique figure for their Pop series as this creature doesn't have eyes and a body structure that doesn't fit the usual Funko mold. The “Rift” part of these figures pertains to the orange/red color scheme which matches the portals characters used in the series to get to The Upside Down.

What's ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

While The Duffer Brothers and Netflix are keeping things pretty close to The Upside Down in terms of plot, the Season 4 finale set up a game-changing final season. Mainly due to the fact the rifts that have separated our real world from The Upside Down have seemingly been shattered. There's nothing holding back this ghoulish realm from taking over Hawkins anymore. This fan-favorite town is also where we left our main characters, like Eleven, Hopper, Steve and Nancy. They may have defeated Vecna last season, but his deadly reign had just begun. With Max still in a coma due to her mental fight with Vecna in Season 4, the Hawkins crew is down a fighter entering the final episodes. Also, while Season 4 had this grand scale which saw our team of heroes separated and around the globe, Season 5 is set to get back to the feel of Season 1.

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn't have a release date yet as it's still in the heart of filming. However, fans should get a clear idea by the end of this year. A 2025 debut isn't out of the realm of possibility. Until we know more, you can pre-order your new Stranger Things villain Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth's website. They're set to be released in October 2024. You can also catch up on the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.